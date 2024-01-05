How to stop trees from coming through builds in LEGO Fortnite

Building in LEGO Fortnite can be a drag when trees begin sprouting up in the middle of walkways and houses. Here is how to prevent chopped-down trees from reappearing in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite has been a massive success for the community since its release in early December. With over 200,000 concurrent players daily, the mode is the third-most played behind regular Fortnite and Zero Builds.

However, the community has recently expressed some mixed reviews about the game. Many users complain about a lack of content and bugs that keep piling up. Although there have been several leaks regarding upcoming content, nothing has yet been confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, players are reporting issues regarding trees that keep coming up through builds despite being taken down.

How to get rid of trees sprouting from builds in LEGO Fortnite

The best way to get rid of trees is to dig up the spot where they were planted. Once chopped down, trees will slowly begin to regrow in the same place.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fortnite

To know if a tree has started to return, look for a small sapling on the ground. It will be thin but resemble the version of the removed tree. For players on console, saplings may be extra tricky to find due to lighting and other graphics.

Article continues after ad

When the spot has been dug up with a shovel, the tree should not be able to return. This will allow players to enjoy their builds without pesky trees coming up everywhere.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Fortnite may patch this issue in an upcoming update, but for the time being, digging up saplings with a shovel seems to be the only option

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to remove trees in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite

Article continues after ad