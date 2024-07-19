How to slide-kick in Fortnite

One of Fortnite’s Sweat Summer event quests in Chapter 5, Season 3 requires you to slide-kick a player, and here’s how you can do it.

The Sweat Summer event has returned to Fortnite, which not only offers plenty of exciting cosmetic rewards but also quests you can complete to rack up a ton of XP.

While many of the Sweat Summer event quests are quite straightforward, one that involves slide-kicking a player can be tricky to complete if you’re unfamiliar with the game’s movement and mechanics.

Article continues after ad

That said, once you get the hang of it, knowing how to pull this off can be useful in a lot of situations aside from just completing the quest. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to do it.

Fortnite: How to slide-kick a player

ea Sprint and crouch to slide-kick in Fortnite.

To slide-kick a player in Fortnite, sprint toward them and hit the crouch button just before you bump into them. On PC, this should require you to hit the Shift and left CTRL, respectively. For console players, press the left stick to sprint, and then once you’re at full speed, press the right stick to crouch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you manage to time it right, they’ll be launched into the air and possibly to their death due to fall damage.

In a way, this is similar to sliding across a vehicle in Fortnite, albeit a bit harder since sometimes you may not be able to predict the player’s movement. Though one thing you can do is slide-kick a player who’s distracted by another in a hot spot or some other popular Fortnite POI.

Article continues after ad

Once you manage to complete this, you’ll be notified that the quest has been completed and receive 25,000 XP as a reward. For a while now, this has been one of the tricks that the community loves to use on high grounds.

It might take a few tries to pull off in Fortnite, so don’t worry about being unable to do it on your first try. Just make sure to grab some of the best weapons in Chapter 5, Season 3, first to be safe. You might as well try to do the other quests in a single match to save time.

Article continues after ad