How to run twice as fast as other Fortnite players with clever trick

The major Fortnite Season 4 update introduced a wide array of new content, but an incredible trick with new items has only just been discovered as players are now able to move twice the speed of their competitors.

From map changes to weapons and plenty of new abilities, there’s a ton to digest in Fortnite Season 4. Players have had a few weeks to grow familiar with all-new mechanics and features. Though new discoveries are still being made every day.

One of the most impactful findings this week, gives players a massive leg up on the competition. Movement speed has always been kept to a standard pace in Fortnite. Vehicles are there to get you across the map in a jiffy. But ordinary running is kept at a relative pace to ensure fair and balanced competition.

However, there’s now a way to give yourself a huge buff and buck this trend. Players have figured out how to drastically increase movement speed in Season 4. Here’s how you can run twice as fast in your next game.

How to run twice as fast in Fortnite Season 4

There are two key ingredients in this recipe. If you want to buff your movement speed in Fortnite you’ll need to get your hands on these items. A Spicy Fish and a Pepper. Both items offer the same effect on paper. The spices heal your character and provide a brief speed boost. Though it turns out these effects actually stack.

If you’re able to find a fishing rod and get lucky, keep a hold of the Rare Spicy Fish. They can be found all over the map in different variants and any form will do. Consume it alongside a Pepper and you’ll be faster than ever.

In a test conducted by Reddit user ‘bigmanhenry’ the true impact of these consumables was on display. Running from Point A to Point B without any buffs took just under 14 seconds. Consuming the peppers shaved roughly four seconds off. The truly stunning results came when both items were combined.

Consuming the fish and the pepper led to a huge improvement. Almost seven seconds were cut down, proving to be nearly double the speed of regular sprinting in Fortnite.

There are obviously other ways to change your movement speed on a dime. Whether it’s Crash Pads, Bouncers, or even the new Marvel skins. Though this specific combination is easy to find, easy to execute, and provides one of the biggest boosts possible.

