How to play Squid Game in Fortnite: Best map codes

The best Fortnite Squid Game map codes will let you experience various iconic games seen on the hit Netflix series. Here’s a list of all of them.

While you’ve probably seen the absolute horror of Squid Game, there’s no denying that the games in the hit TV series have piqued the curiosity of thousands. These games didn’t just get recreated in real life, but creative players have also managed to bring them virtually into a number of video games.

It’s hard to leave Fortnite out of the picture when it comes to this, as the title has become so much more than just a Battle Royale thanks to the addition of Creative maps.

These community-made maps allow you to try out all sorts of exciting modes, whether that is hide and seek, Red vs. Blue, escape room, and, of course – Squid Game. So, if you want to try out the iconic games from the series, take a look at the best map codes we’ve compiled below.

Best Fortnite Squid Game map codes

The Squid Game map codes we’ve included feature various games from the first season to the latest. Think of Red Light, Green Light, Glass Bridge, and Mingle – the list goes on.

You can play with randoms or, better yet, your friends and see who can make it till the end.

Name Code Creator Red Light Green Light 7452-1235-9120 ramsy Impossible Glass Bridge 3356-5003-7995 luffyy_kun Mingle 2226-5562-9824 jackjackhd Octo Game 1202-0130-7283 sundaycw Octo Game 2 9532-9714-6738 sundaycw Squid Guys – Octo Game in Fall Guys 1204-0288-2026 cuds

Red Light Green Light (7452-1235-9120)

epic games / ramsy “I’ve played these games before!”

Red Light Green Light was the first game introduced in the series – and despite looking simple, it can be pretty brutal. The goal of this game is to simply reach the end of the field, where the robotic doll can be seen.

On green light, you are free to move as far as you can. But as soon as the doll turns around on a red light, the slightest movement will get you eliminated. This map also allows you to push other players using your pickaxe to spice things up.

Impossible Glass Bridge (3356-5003-7995)

epic games / luffyy_kun One wrong step and you’ll fall to your death in Glass Bridge.

It’s safe to say Glass Bridge is one of the most challenging games, depending on your starting position – at least in the series. You’ll need to reach the end by jumping on different sheets of glass laid out on a straight path.

The only thing is… you don’t know which ones are going to lead to you falling off to your death. Sometimes, you just need to trust other players or your gut.

Mingle (2226-5562-9824)

epic games / jackjackhd It’s all fun and games in Mingle until you’re left with nobody to group up with.

Mingle can either be a thrilling experience or a straight-up friendship breaker. It’s kind of like musical chairs – except you have to group up and enter rooms based on a predetermined number.

You lose if you don’t make it to the rooms in time or if the room doesn’t have the exact number of players that have been previously mentioned. The same thing works on this map, where you can play with up to 60 players.

Octo Game (1202-0130-7283)

epic games / sundaycw The Octo Game creative map is perfect for those who want to try out games from the first season.

If you’re genuinely a Squid Game fan, then you’ll love Octo Game. As the name suggests, the map is a parody of the series, bringing all the games seen in the first season. You can play Green Light, Red Light, Honey Comb, Lights Out, Tug of War, Glass Bridge, and others as if you’re one of the contestants in the series.

With many details put into this map, it’s no wonder it’s currently one of the most popular Squid Game map codes in Creative.

Octo Game 2 (9532-9714-6738)

epic games / sundaycw Octo Game 2 gives you the full Season 2 experience with some minor tweaks.

After the second season came out, the same creator who made Octo Game launched a new map called Octo Game 2. Of course, the iconic Mingle map is included here – but that’s not all. The map also has a 6-legged Pentathlon, which works similarly to the series.

The main difference is that you don’t exactly play in a group; instead, you try to win individually against other players. Fitting to the theme, Lights Out and Staircase Run also return, all of which is an excellent nod to the series.

Squid Guys – Octo Game in Fall Guys (1204-0288-2026)

epic games / cuds You can play Squid Game as adorable little beans in this Creative island.

Have you ever wondered what Squid Game would look like if everyone looked like beans? Well, Squid Guys would be the answer.

Maybe you’re not a fan of things looking a bit too real – either way; this map features a plethora of different challenges from the series, including Red Light, Green Light, and Glass Bridge, but just with a cuter twist.

How to play in Squid Game Creative Maps

Since not all Creative Maps are shown in the menu, playing the exact ones you want can be tricky. Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to do; just follow the steps below.

Launch Fortnite. Select the magnifying glass icon on the top left of your screen in the main menu. Enter the code for the map you want to visit. Press enter.

Alternatively, you can enter the island’s name instead of the code to browse similar experiences. As with any other island theme, you can expect more to come, especially once the next part of Squid Game drops — assuming it will feature new games we haven’t seen before.

So, now that you know how to play Squid Game in Fortnite, check out the best Creative map codes, Gun Game maps, and Deathrun Rooms to add to your list.