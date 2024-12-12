How to play Fortnite Ballistic: Rules & Ranked explained

Fortnite is renowned for its homages to other popular games, and Ballistic aims to combine the chaos of CoDs Search and Destroy with the classic Fortnite touch.

One of the best things about Fortnite is its variety, whether players want to dominate in a Battle Royale, take part in an epic LEGO fight, or compete in tense yet chaotic Search and Destroy game modes, it’s all available.

The latest viral release is Ballistic, which boasts one of the first FPS-style games in Fortnite, combining Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, and more into the game’s expansive universe. However, it can be a little confusing. So, here’s how to get the game itself, how to play it, and what map you’ll be playing on.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite Ballistic First-person rules explained

Naturally, Fortnite Ballistic is pretty different from the traditional Battle Royale many are used to. Think of this like a CS:GO or Search and Destroy CoD match instead.

Article continues after ad

Essentially, this is a first-person game that sports a 5v5 tactical shooter. Placing two teams on the same map, one acts as the defender, and the others as the attackers.

Dexerto / Epic Games

How to win

Attackers have to detonate the Rift Point Device at one of the two sites, while defenders must stop them at all costs.

Article continues after ad

Just like Search and Destroy, death is final, so if you eliminate the entire enemy team, your team will win, and vice versa.

One team needs to win seven total rounds in order to win the entire game.

The Buy phase

Upon loading into the game, you’ll be instructed to choose one Flex Gadget before starting the first round. Only one player can choose a Gadget, so if there’s one you want, you need to grab it fast.

Article continues after ad

Bubble Shield: Temporary shield to block bullets and projectiles.

Temporary shield to block bullets and projectiles. Proximity Mine: Explosive trap.

Explosive trap. Frag Grenade: Deals explosive damage to all players nearby.

Deals explosive damage to all players nearby. Impulse Grenade: Launches players away from the point of impact.

Launches players away from the point of impact. Recon Grenade: Marks any detected enemies (works through walls).

Dexerto / Epic Games

With one of those chosen, you’ll enter the Buy Phase, allowing you to purchase guns, shields, and more gadgets.

Players start with a Ranger Pistol and 800 Credits and can earn more each round, depending on your eliminations, survival, and success.

Article continues after ad

Ranked rules explained

Thankfully, ranked isn’t too different from the traditional gameplay, aside from the fact that if you leave, you’ll receive a penalty, reducing your rank and banning you from the game for a set amount of time depending on the number of disconnects.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, unlike the traditional game, players will go up against a team that’s ranked based on the average rank of your party, rather than the highest player on your team. So in theory it should be more balanced for all.

All Fortnite Ballistic maps

Dexerto / Epic Games

Currently, there’s one Ballistic map in Fortnite: Skyline 10.

While there’s only one, the game mode is still in early access, so this could be subject to change. If there are any new maps announced, we’ll update this, so be sure to check back soon if you’re looking for a change from the current map.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s all you need to know about Fortnite’s Ballistic game mode, while loading in, be sure to check out when the next update is on its way, or how to get free skins. Alternatively, check whether there are any free V-Bucks codes currently in Fortnite.