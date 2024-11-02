How to open Scan Chests in Fortnite Remix

With Avengers and Doom chests gone, Fortnite Remix needed to introduce a new chest with specially mouth-watering loot – and this time, they’re tied to an extra scanning mechanic.

A completely refurbished map is waiting for you to discover it, and each of its corner is full of chests. There are, however, a few that stand out over the rest – the new chests that require you to scan yourself successfully to open them.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to crack these chests open so you can snag all the loot inside them.

How to scan yourself to open chests





To open chests that require you to ‘scan yourself’, you must grab a disguise from the red phone booths in Fortnite.

You can usually find one of these red booths not too far away from the scan chests. In Doggpound, you can find one red phone booth right outside the back entrance, to the right.

Step into the red phone booth and head inside. When you come out, you’ll be in disguise. Then, just go back to where you found the chest and scan yourself. That’ll unlock it.

Inside scan chests, you can find an epic weapon, like the Rocket Launcher, a medi-kit and a slurp juice. This should set you up for a strong start in the match, but beware of the swarm of players gathering in these hotspots to kill the boss.

Mind you, even if you have the boss’ golden card to open the vault, the mythic chests outside the vault won’t open for you.

That’s everything you need to know about getting a disguise to open mythic chests in Fortnite. While you wait for the next match to start, why not find out on how to get the free Juice WRLD skin and all the unvaulted weapons in Remix.

