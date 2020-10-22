 How to open chests in Upstate New York for Fortnite Week 9 challenges - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to open chests in Upstate New York for Fortnite Week 9 challenges

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:39

by Matt Porter
Fortnite character opening a chest.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

The ninth week of Fortnite’s Season 4 has arrived, and with a new set of weekly challenges comes one task that asks players to open chests in Upstate New York. While this may sound confusing, here’s everything you need to make this challenge simple. 

Fortnitemares has officially arrived, with Midas reappearing for the first time since his Device experiment backfired badly, flooding the entire island at the end of Season Two. Midas has regained control of The Agency, and his army of Shadow Henchmen are ready to cause chaos.

Of course, the overarching Season 4 storyline is all about superheroes, with Marvel characters invading the island. The evil Galactus is on his way, and heroes like Tony Stark, Dr. Doom, and Wolverine have made Fortnite their home as they prepare for battle.

With these characters, new POIs and locations have appeared, and to complete this specific challenge you’ll need to head to Upstate New York. While this may sound like a strange request, it actually exists as a landmark inside the game. If you aren’t sure where to find it though, we’ve got everything you need to complete this task.

Stark Industries POI in Fortnite Season 4.
Epic Games
Stark Industries arrived as a POI in Season 4, included inside Upstate New York.

Where to find Upstate New York in Fortnite Season 4

When Stark Industries arrived in Fortnite Season 4, you may have noticed that the POI is located inside what appears to be a massive bubble, which covers a large portion of the north-east corner of the island. It’s easy to spot, as the area is marked on the map for you, and the trees inside it are lovely shades of yellow and orange, compared to the normal green trees elsewhere.

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will know that Stark calls New York his home, with the Stark Industries tower planted in the middle of New York City. Even the Avengers base in later films is located in Upstate New York. It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise then that his location in Fortnite was originally planted in the state of New York, which has now been transported to the island.

Thankfully, once you know where Upstate New York is, it’s easy to complete this Week 9 challenge, as all you need to do is open seven chests inside this landmark. They don’t even have to be opened in the same match, so just pick them up as you see them and you’ll finish this task eventually. If you’re still not sure where to go, we’ve included an image below.

Map showing location of Upstate New York landmark.
Epic Games
Map showing the Upstate New York landmark in Fortnite.

It may take a couple of visits to Upstate New York to finish off this task, as there will be plenty of other people attempting it too. While Stark Industries has the most chests, it may be easier to head to some of the smaller buildings located in the zone, as they will be quieter and make you less likely to face enemies.

It’s well worth completing this task if you’re ranking up your Season 4 Battle Pass, as this offers a massive 25,000 XP reward, which will help you unlock new skins and cosmetic items.

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 challenges

Published: 22/Oct/2020 6:33

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite players driving boat
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Haven’t given up on that Fortnite Season 4 battle pass grind yet? If you’re still going hard for your Marvel skins, you’re in luck ⁠— there’s plenty of challenges to tackle in Week 9. They’re slightly different from weeks gone by too.

Fortnite Season 4 is slowly coming to an end. However, there’s still time to try and grind the battle pass to get some of those highly sought after Marvel skins.

Fortnite’s Season 4 Week 9 challenges have a distinctively spooky theme to them. After all, it comes after the launch of the Fortnitemares event on Patch v14.40, which has completely changed the game.

Fortnite Halloween props
Epic Games
Fortnitemares has transformed the map, and the weekly missions too.

They aren’t that difficult though. Most of them involve the same challenges we’ve seen in other weeks ⁠— collect some materials, go from A to B on the map, and eliminate some players.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 challenges

  • Search Chests at Upstate New York (7)
  • Eliminations at Lazy Lake (3)
  • Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp
  • Catch fish at Heart Lake
  • Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles
  • Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than four minutes
  • Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle

There’s a lot of travelling to do and sights to see in the Week 9. You’ll need to hop in a boat to drive from The Fortilla to The Authority ⁠— but be careful of people camping the route for easy kills.

Once you’re finished on sea, you can choose to hop on land or fly into the air to complete the 20,000 meters task. This will take more than one game, so it might be worth working this in while you complete the others.

Fortnite characters fishing
Epic Games
Get your fishing rods down to Heart Lake too.

Things like the Upstate New York chests task, the Lazy Lake eliminations challenge, collect Metal at Slurpy Swamp, and Heart Lake fishing can be done off drop. However, be wary of other players with the same idea.

You’ll have until Oct. 29 to complete the Fortnite Week 9 challenges. Good luck!