How to open Fortnite Season 3's Catty Corner vault

A brand new vault has been added to Fortnite Battle Royale at the Catty Corner point of interest in Season 3, and if you want to know how to get inside, you've come to the right place.

Epic Games gave its battle royale title a major reshuffle on June 17, as they rolled out not just a massively anticipated update, but a patch that has drastically changed the landscape of the island – as it's now flooded.

The sweeping changes, quite literally, wiped out a number of landing spots some players will have enjoyed dropping at. However, it's made way for some fresh ones to be developed, and Catty Corner is on that list.

Advertisement

Catty Corner vault location

As seen in the full Fortnite map above, which has been updated since S3 went live, the new destination can now be seen in the southeast corner.

Here, it's appeared near some of the mountain tops, which don't really look like peaks any more as the sea levels have risen so much. Anyway, let's take a look – step-by-step – at how to open the vault at this location.

Advertisement

How to open Catty Corner Fortnite vault

Drop at Catty Corner in Fortnite Season 3. Head right for the main building in the middle, and pick up a suitable weapon for a gunfight. Locate Kit inside, or near, the building. Knock them down using the weapon and grab the elimination. Pick up the Catty Corner keycard and weapons Kit leaves behind. Use the keycard to enter the vault!

As soon as your player is carrying the vault key, have a look around for the vault icon – which will be easy to spot as there's a guided location tracker that appears on-screen to help you. The closer you get, the lower the meters will look like.

Once you're at the vault, the card will allow you entry and you can pick up all of the goodies inside. Kit also drops a new Shockwave Launcher, too, so look out for that as well! Good luck.