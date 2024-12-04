How to ledge jump & roll land in Fortnite

Performing ledge jumps in Fortnite as well as roll lands can be tricky as they’re new mechanics, but here’s how to do both of them.

One thing that has made Fortnite Chapter 6 stand out so far is the new movement mechanics. After all, since it’s titled “Demon Hunters,” it’s really fitting for players to be able to pull off all sorts of cool movements while they utilize all the cool new items, like Oni Masks and Typhoon Blade.

Thanks to these, navigating the island feels more dynamic as you can parkour from one building to another. It also adds a new challenge, given that your enemies can do the same thing.

That’s why knowing how to perform ledge jump and roll landing in the game is essential. Without further ado, here’s how you can do both.

How to ledge jump

epic games / dexerto Ledge jumping is a fun new mechanic that helps reach other places more easily.

As part of the new movement mechanics, ledge jumping in Fortnite allows you to launch yourself further than you normally would with a regular jump. To do this, however, you’ll need to have enough stamina to sprint close to a ledge, whether a cliff or a rooftop.

Now, once you’ve reached the edge, press your jump button while you sprint to ledge jump. The key is to get the timing right, allowing you to rotate to another building quickly.

Just watch where you land because, in the worst-case scenario, you might accidentally jump too high and receive fall damage on the ground.

How to roll land in Fortnite

epic games / dexerto This is what it looks like when you successfully roll on the ground.

Roll landing is another important mechanic you should master because successfully doing so actually restores a small amount of stamina. To perform a roll landing, hit your jump button as you jump from a greater height.

This will cause the roll animation on your character to trigger just as they hit the ground. You can tap or hold your jump button for the same result, but the latter feels much more convenient.

In addition, it’s worth knowing you can combo this with the ledge jump to save stamina and get you back to running quickly.

That sums up how you can ledge jump and roll land in Chapter 6. These can take some time to get used to, but you should get the hang of them in no time if you keep practicing.

