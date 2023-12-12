How to kick villagers in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re looking to get rid of a villager from your camp in LEGO Fortnite, how do you do it? If for some reason you’ve had enough and want to make room for a new denizen, here’s what you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite gives you a big canvas to build your village on. The fully-fledged survival game gives players the ability to design a little town, just to their specifications. Whether you’re playing with friends or not though, your time won’t be lonely.

That’s because the game gives you the chance to cultivate your own community with villagers coming to be a part of your little slice of paradise. They can be useful too, as they will perform various jobs and even accompany you as you go exploring out in the world.

However, you can’t just accept every new face into your town as you’ll have restrictions on who can be a part of your village. This might lead you to a situation where you want to invite a new villager to your town, but you’re full of permanent residents.

Is there a way to kick a villager to the curb, leaving them to explore the perilous wilds on their own? If you’re looking to make space in the game, here’s how you can do it.

Can you kick out villagers in LEGO Fortnite?

Epic Games/LEGO Villagers help your LEGO Fortnite world flourish.

Yes, you can kick out a villager. To kick out a villager you need to destroy the bed that is assigned to them. It won’t be instantaneous though, so prepare to get a bit of a wait.

The villager will complain about not having a bed, but will stick around for several days after they have no place to sleep. This should take around four or five in-game days so you should go about your day as normal. Eventually, the villager will leave though and you will have a new spot ready for that new villager.

This does mean, if you realise you’ve been a bit hasty and you regret kicking out Meowcles after a disagreement, you can build him another bed and keep him if you patch it up.

That’s all you need to know about getting rid of a villager though. However, if you want some more guides to help in your time in LEGO Fortnite, here’s some you can get lost in.

