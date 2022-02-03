If you’re wondering how to hire a character in Fortnite Chapter 3, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got locations for all the hireable NPCs in the game.

While plenty of attention is given to high-profile crossover characters like Spider-Man and Hawkeye in Fortnite, there are lots of original characters like Fishstick and Jonesy that often appear as interactive NPCs across the map.

As well as selling traditional weapons and healing items, some characters in Fortnite also offer unique services like dueling for rare weapons, starting Bounties to earn more Gold Bars, and even hiring them to fight alongside you.

Advertisement

In order to complete all of the new Foundation Quests, players will need to hire a character and travel 1000 meters with them, so we’ve got a list of all hireable characters and their locations below.

Contents

Which characters can you hire in Fortnite Chapter 3?

These are the characters that can currently be hired in Fortnite Chapter 3, as well as the locations you can find them:

Agent Jones – Spawns at a random Seven Outpost each match.

– Spawns at a random Seven Outpost each match. Brainiac – Located in the central building at The Joneses.

– Located in the central building at The Joneses. Galactico – Found on the football pitch at Tilted Towers.

– Found on the football pitch at Tilted Towers. Jonesy the First – Located at the northern side of The Joneses.

– Located at the northern side of The Joneses. Lt. John Llama – Inside a cabin northeast of Covert Cavern.

– Inside a cabin northeast of Covert Cavern. The Visitor – Near the Launchpad east of Sanctuary.

While these characters have all been available to hire throughout Chapter 3: Season 1, they do sometimes change the services they offer. For example, Shanta could once be hired but now she’ll only offer to duel.

We’d recommend avoiding Agent Jones, as he spawns at a random Seven Outpost in each match, so you could travel all that way for nothing. Galactico is a good choice, as Tilted Towers is filled with loot.

Advertisement

You can see the locations of all of these hireable characters on the Fortnite map below:

How to hire a character in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a character that can be hired in Fortnite, simply approach them and press the interact button to begin a conversation. Choose the ‘Hire’ or ‘Recruit’ option, then select it again to confirm your choice.

Remember that hiring a character isn’t free. You’ll need to come equipped with the right amount of Gold Bars (Galactico cost us 95 Gold Bars), which can be earned by completing Bounties from Bounty Boards or NPCs.

The character you’ve hired will now follow you around until they (or you) get eliminated. The idea is that they’ll help you defeat opponents, but in reality, they usually aren’t that much help – and often give away your location.

Advertisement

Still, if you need to hire a character to complete a challenge or quest, it’s worth memorizing which ones can help you out by using the list and map above so you don’t end up running around searching for them.

Now you know how to hire a character, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

Where to find all Exotic and Mythic weapons | NPC locations guide | What does the Victory Crown mean in Fortnite? | How to complete all weekly challenges | How to defeat The Foundation boss in Chapter 3 | How to slide | How to play split-screen | Best Fortnite Deathrun codes | Fortnite leaked skins | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Best landing spots in Fortnite