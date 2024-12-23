How to get Yulejacket skin for free in Fortnite

Fortnite has added a new Yulejacket skin that players can get for free this Christmas as part of the Winterfest 2024 event.

Epic’s annual festive celebrations kicked off on December 20, offering a sleigh-load of festive quests and rewards, including iconic Outfit additions for Mariah Carey, Santa Shaq, and a free Santa Snoop Dogg skin.

Another free skin you can get during Winterfest is the Yulejacket Outfit, so here’s everything you need to know to claim the free Santa Snoop skin in Fortnite.

How to unlock free Yulejacket Fortnite skin







To obtain the Yulejacket skin in Fortnite, you must first open every other present in the Winterfest cabin. The Yulejacket skin is inside the tall green present with a red bow, located at the back of the group of presents on the left side of the cabin. You can also identify it by the label reading “From Yulejacket.”

If you try to open it before unwrapping all the other gifts, as shown in the in-game screenshot, the option will be greyed out and display the message: “Save for last!” This means you’ll need to log in for at least 14 days to open all the presents and claim the Yulejacket skin for free.

You can access the Winterfest Cabin through the Snowflake tab in the Fortnite Lobby. Presents will be available to unwrap until Winterfest concludes on January 7 at 9 AM ET.

