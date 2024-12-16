The Fortnite Wrapped 2024 gives you insight into how you’ve performed this year in the game and here’s how to get yours.

With the Winterfest event arriving soon, we’re reminded that 2024 is so close to wrapping up. This has been quite an interesting year for the game, as there have been a ton of modes added and even the addition of a plethora of different collabs, including the ones from Disney.

With that in mind, you may be curious about how you’ve performed in the game this year – or how much time you spent on it. Fortunately, there’s a way to check that through Fortnite Wrapped, a report featuring a bunch of different stats that’s pretty similar to Spotify Wrapped.

So, here’s everything you need to know to get your Fortnite Wrapped 2024.

epic games / fortnite.gg An example of what a Fortnite Wrapped looks like.

How to get your Fortnite Wrapped 2024 stats

You can get your Fortnite Wrapped 2024 by heading to the FN.GG site. On the upper tab, hover your mouse over “Stats” and select “2024 Wrapped.” From here, simply enter your Epic Games name on the text bar, choose your platform, and hit the Search button.

If you entered your details correctly, you should be taken to a new page showing your stats this year, including the total hours you’ve clocked in, total kills, wins, and even the season you played the most.

You’ll also get to know the number of times you’ve won. Don’t worry if it’s looking a bit disappointing, though; there’s always room to improve as long as you know the best tips for winning Victory Royale.

How to make your game stats public

Now, there’s a possibility that your 2024 report didn’t even show up. This usually happens because your stats in the game aren’t set to public. To make your stats public, you’ll need to follow the steps below:

epic games The Public Game Stats setting can be found under Gameplay Privacy in the Account and Privacy tab.

Launch the game. Head to Settings. Select the Account and Privacy tab. Scroll down until you find Public Game Stats and set it to On.

Once that’s all set, you should be able to retrieve your Wrapped data from the site. And there you go, that sums up how to get your Fortnite Wrapped 2024. While you’re here, check out how to get Oni Masks, Sprites, Sprite Shrines, and Boons to help you easily rack up more elims in the Battle Royale.