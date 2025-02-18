How to get Witching Wing Quest Pack in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Witching Wing Quest Pack has just returned to the game after three years and here’s how you can get it.

Since the beginning of Chapter 6, Fortnite has been known to bring back some of the oldest skins that have yet to return after years, the OG Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper being solid examples.

And now that we’re almost at the end of Season 1, Epic has added yet another old skin – this time from the Witching Wing Quest Pack. This pack also comes with V-Bucks you can obtain, which is nice if you want to save up for the upcoming skins in Chapter 6, Season 2.

Article continues after ad

If you’d like to purchase this skin and everything else included in it, we’ve compiled all the details you need to know below.

How to obtain the Witching Wing Quest Pack in Fortnite

Players can get the Witching Wing Quest Pack by purchasing it in the Item Shop for US$13,79. It’s listed under the Special Offers and Bundles tab, so you’ll have to scroll down a bit.

Article continues after ad

epic games / dexerto A closer look at the Myna skin from the Quest Pack.

Unlike most bundles in the shop, this pack cannot be purchased with V-Bucks—you’ll have to buy it with real money.

Article continues after ad

Despite that, though, buying this pack will allow you to earn V-Bucks when completing daily missions.

All Witching Wing Quest Pack cosmetics

epic games / dexerto Everything included in the returning Quest Pack.

For US$13,79, you’ll also be able to obtain the Myna skin, along with additional cosmetics that compliment her outfit. Below is a list of everything included in the pack:

Myna Outfit + LEGO style

Aviary Back Bling

Bleak Beak Pickaxe

Caged Swiftwing Glider

Witching Wing Quests and 1,500 V-Bucks reward

How long will the Witching Wing Quest Pack be available?

The Witching Wing Quest Pack will remain in the shop until March 19, 2025. Once that time passes, it will rotate out and will likely be replaced with another pack. So, you’ll have time till then if you’d like to get it.

Article continues after ad

That sums up everything you need to know about this Quest Pack in Fortnite. While you’re here, check out the free Captain America cosmetics you can grab, the upcoming Mortal Kombat collab, and all the additions coming to Chapter 6, Season 2.