How to get Untask’d Courier Pack in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Untask’d Courier Pack features different cosmetics and Save the World access. Here’s how to get it.

Seeing old Fortnite skins returning to the game has been the hot trend as of late. After all, Epic didn’t just bring back the highly requested DC skins but also OG Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper – the two skins that have been a symbol for veteran players for so long.

Now, they’ve also brought back the Untask’d Courier Pack, which was first introduced in Chapter 4, Season 2, last seen over 400 days ago.

Whether you’ve missed out on getting this pack during its initial release or simply want to add it to your collection, here are all the details you need to know about it, including its price, cosmetics, and more.

Fortnite: How to get the Untask’d Courier Pack

epic games All cosmetics included in the Untask’d Courier Pack.

The Untask’d Courier Pack is available in the Item Shop for $18.49. To purchase it, head to the Item Shop tab until you find the pack under the Special Offers & Bundles section.

If you’re unable to open the game, you can also purchase it via the web version of the Item Shop. You’ll just have to log in with your account first if you haven’t already done so.

Unlike most Item Shop skins, this pack cannot be bought with V-Bucks. The only way to get it is to purchase it with a real money transaction.

Everything included in the Untask’d Courier Pack

This pack features Sid Obsidian with a set of other cosmetics that complement his outfit. But that’s not all – you’ll also get access to the Save the World game mode that allows you to earn V-Bucks by completing missions.

epic games Purchasing this pack will allow you to play the Save the World game mode.

Here’s a list of everything included in the pack:

Sid Obsidian Outfit + LEGO Style

Task’d Corp Datapack Back Bling

Antenna-nator Pickaxe

Save the World Access

Sid Obsidian Challenges

How long will the pack be available?

The Untask’d Courier Pack will be available in the Item Shop until February 26, 2024. This means that it’ll still be around by the time Chapter 6, Season 2 kicks in, assuming the speculation about the next season’s release date is correct.

That’s how you can obtain the Untask’d Courier Pack, which already includes the Save the World game mode.

