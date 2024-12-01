How to get Typhoon Blade in Fortnite Chapter 6

If you’ve ever dreamt of slicing your enemies into tiny pieces, Fortnite Chapter 6 is giving you a chance to do it with the Typhoon Blade.

As part of the new weaponry the Hunters season puts at your disposal, you’ll find a unique, long, and pointy katana called the Typhoon Blade. With that level of rarity, they aren’t dropping all over the map – but let’s be honest, someone’s probably made quick work of you with one in a match or two.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use the Typhoon Blade.

How to get the Typhoon Blade

The Typhoon Blade is scattered across the Chapter 6 island inside chests and as floor loot. Here’s where to look:

Floor Loot : Keep your eyes peeled as you explore; this blade can appear randomly on the ground.

: Keep your eyes peeled as you explore; this blade can appear randomly on the ground. Chests: Don’t skip cracking open every chest you find – they’re another common hiding spot for the Typhoon Blade.

Hot-drop into high-loot areas like Shogun’s Solitude for a better chance of snagging one early and setting the tone for the match.

How to use the Typhoon Blade

You can use the Typhoon Blade to deal melee damage or sprint faster. Here’s a rundown of every use:

Boost your speed: Wielding the blade grants you faster sprinting and reduced stamina consumption. If you need to escape the storm or reposition in a fight, this blade has you covered. Use the extra speed to outmaneuver enemies or close gaps for melee domination.

Wielding the blade grants you faster sprinting and reduced stamina consumption. If you need to escape the storm or reposition in a fight, this blade has you covered. Use the extra speed to outmaneuver enemies or close gaps for melee domination. Melee combat: The Typhoon Blade excels in face-to-face brawls. Its rapid strikes can shred opponents and their builds in seconds. If someone’s bunkered down behind a wall, the blade’s destructive power makes quick work of their defenses.

The Typhoon Blade excels in face-to-face brawls. Its rapid strikes can shred opponents and their builds in seconds. If someone’s bunkered down behind a wall, the blade’s destructive power makes quick work of their defenses. Break builds with ease: Structures don’t stand a chance. The Typhoon Blade isn’t just for slicing enemies; it’s also a wrecking ball for builds. Rush those turtle players and show them why walls are overrated.

When using the Typhoon Blade, remember to stay aggressive, get in close and use the blade’s rapid strikes to overwhelm your foes. Also, pair it up with a ranged weapon for versatility. Use a sniper or AR for distant threats, then switch to the blade to dominate up close.

The Typhoon Blade is more than just a melee weapon; it’s a tool for speed, destruction, and sheer style. Looking for more Fortnite Chapter 6 content? You can also catch up on all the new weapons and map locations this season by checking out our guides.