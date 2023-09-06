How to get the Sticky Grenade Launcher in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has introduced an update with new items for players to get their hands on. The Sticky Grenade Launcher weapon is one of them and here’s how to get your hands on it.

Both returning and newly-introduced weapons joined Fortnite for Chapter 4 Season 4 as its theme changed from WILDS to the new title of ‘LAST RESORT’, focused around heists. This brought along various exciting additions, such as the automated Business Turret and the new fan-favorite Rocket Ram, which allows players to blast straight into enemies and knock down walls.

Epic Games has returned with a new update, which launched on September 6. It saw the highly anticipated Shield Breaker EMP being introduced to the Battle Royale, which was originally shown in the Chapter 4 Season 4 cinematic trailer. In addition, new Reality Augments have also been added.

A more explosive addition to the game is the Sticky Grenade Launcher allowing players to fire grenades at their intended targets that can stick to players or structures around the map.

Here is how to find and use the Sticky Grenade Launcher in Fortnite.

Where to find the Sticky Grenade Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The Sticky Grenade Launcher can be found in containers, such as Chests, Holo Chests, Heist Bags, and even a flying drone.

However, the weapon can mostly be found at the three new POIs, inside Kado Thorne’s properties, and in vaults.

How to use the Sticky Grenade Launcher in Fortnite

After finding a Sticky Grenade Launcher, you will soon realize the weapon’s usefulness. To use the gun, you will first need to aim at your designated target, whether that be an enemy, structure or vehicle and fire, which will launch the grenade and stick it to any surface it touches.

After a few moments, the grenade will explode, causing damage to enemy players, structures, and vehicles. It may take a few practice attempts to get used to it, but it can prove an effective weapon choice if used correctly.

The weapon stats show that any direct hit with the grenade fired will give 80 damage upon exploding. With the magazine size being 4, this allows players to fire 4 grenades before carrying out its lengthy reload.

So there you have it – that's all you need to know about how to get the Sticky Grenade Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

