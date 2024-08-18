How to get the Space-Touched Serenity Set for free in Fortnite

Fortnite has just released new free cosmetics from the Space-Touched Serenity Set. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get it.

While Fortnite is known for its massive list of original and crossover skins, the game occasionally releases free skins for players to grab. Recently, Epic announced that iOS and Android users can get the Katalina skin for free.

Well, as it turns out, it doesn’t stop there. Another skin, along with additional cosmetics, has been added to the ever-growing list of Fortnite’s free skins, of which the newly announced Space-Touched Serenity Set is part of them.

If you’re keen on adding a galaxy-themed skin to your locker, make sure you know how to get the Space Touched-Serenity Set in Fortnite.

How to get free Space-Touched Serenity Set in Fortnite

To get the free Space-Touched Serenity set in Fortnite, you must have played the game at least once between December 3, 2022, and August 16, 2024, on a Samsung device. This includes both phone and tablet.

However, to be eligible for the Set, you’ll need to download Fortnite and play it again on a Samsung device between August 16, 2024, and September 15, 2024.

If you fulfill all these requirements before then, Epic Games confirmed that you’ll receive the Space-Touched Serenity Set by September 22, 2024.

Below is a list of all the cosmetics included in the Space-Touched Serenity Set:

Starborn Sorina skin + LEGO style

Starforged Blades back bling

Starforged Blades pickaxe

Galactic Turquoise wrap

That sums up how to get the free Space-Touched Serenity Set in Fortnite. With Fortnite releasing new free skins from time to time, players can always look forward to the next Set of freebies if they’re unable to snatch this skin.

In the meantime, take a look at how you can obtain some of the Marvel skins this season and all the cosmetics included in Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass. And if you need a refresher of this season’s loot pool, check out the list of new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons available in the game.