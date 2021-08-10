How to get the new Prop-ifier Prop Gun in Fortnite

A new weapon called the Prop-ifier (Prop Gun) has arrived in Fortnite Season 7, and it gives you the power to turn into a variety of props to disguise yourself from alien invaders.

In the wake of the Rift Tour, which featured a performance from none other than Ariana Grande, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Epic Games would slow down with the new content, but this is the season that just keeps on giving.

Alongside the long-awaited arrival of Among Us devs respond to rumors about Fortnite crossover, a brand new weapon called the Prop-ifier (aka the Prop Gun) has just landed on the Island. It won’t be any good for offensive play, but it can help you hide from enemies and aliens.

This weapon actually leaked a while back, so players have been patiently waiting for it to arrive. Here’s everything you need to know about where to get it, how it works, and whether it’s any good or not

Where to get the Prop-ifier Prop Gun in Fortnite

The Prop-ifier can be found in chests, but you’ll have more luck finding one by landing on top of Abductors or getting it as a reward inside the Mothership after playing the orb-collecting mini-game.

To help you out, we’ve got a complete guide to finding Abductors and getting inside the Mothership right here. Be aware that the Prop-ifier is not available in Competitive playlists.

How to use the Prop-ifier Prop Gun in Fortnite

When you have the Prop-ifier equipped, you’ll be presented with a holographic display of all the Props you can turn into. Choose the Prop you want to disguise yourself as, then press fire and it will be activated.

Now, you can run around the Island as an object! Like normal Props, they won’t make you invisible, so if players spot a bush or fence running around, they’ll know something’s up. Staying still will help you blend in.

It’s also worth pointing out that when you use a Prop generated by the Prop-ifier, your disguise will ‘glitch‘ every now and then, which could also give you away to other players if you’re not careful.

Is the Prop-ifier any good in Fortnite?

Unlike most weapons in Fortnite, stats aren’t really important when it comes to the Prop-ifier. It doesn’t deal damage and doesn’t take ammo, so whether it’s any good is really down to your personal play style.

If you prefer to sneak around and hide out until the late game, then you’ll probably love it, as it can help you launch a surprise attack on enemies, especially as the circle becomes tiny towards the end of a match.

However, if you prefer to constantly be on the attack, you should probably avoid it.

For the latest guides, news, and leaks from the Island, make sure you visit our dedicated Fortnite page.