How to get the Katalina skin for free in Fortnite

Fortnite leakers have claimed that the long-awaited Katalina skin can be obtained for free. Find out everything you need to know to get it.

Apart from the Battle Royale aspect, collecting cosmetics has always been a huge part of Fortnite. While a lot of skins require you to purchase them from the Item Shop or to be unlocked from Battle Pass, luckily, Epic occasionally releases a free skin for players to grab.

Well-known Fortnite leakers revealed the Katalina skin long before any official announcement but now, there’s finally more insight on how you can get this skin in the game.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to add the Katalina skin along with the cosmetics in her set to your locker, here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite: Can you get the Katalina skin for free?

The Katalina skin is not available in the game yet, nor has Epic officially announced how to get it. However, according to leaker HYPEX, Katalina and other cosmetics could be obtained as rewards from in-game mobile (Android and iOS) quests until November 2.

Article continues after ad

While there’s not much information on what these quests will be, looking at previous skins, it’s safe to assume it could be a set of challenges arriving in the upcoming season. Though, as always, do take all the information with a grain of salt until there’s confirmation from Epic.

Article continues after ad

In addition to getting the skin via quests, another leaker, SpushFNBR, claimed that the skin may return in the Item Shop.

So, it’s not exclusive, and those who don’t have time to complete all the challenges before November 2 could just purchase the skin with V-Bucks later. Either way, we’ll be sure to keep you updated once there’s more official information, so keep checking back.

In the meantime, while you prep for the next Fortnite season, find out when the downtime will begin, what the next season’s theme will be about, and all the cosmetics coming to the Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad