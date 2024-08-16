How to get the Iron Spider skin in Fortnite

With the new Iron Spider skin leaks popping up and going viral, Fortnite fans are eager to find out how they can get the Iron Spider skin for themselves.

Fortnite’s Absolute Doom season, which revolves around Marvel comics, has arrived and brings themed cosmetics such as the Doctor Doom skin and other exciting Battle Pass rewards.

While this Battle Pass includes skins of iconic characters like Gwenpool, Emma Frost, Shuri, and Mysterio, what about the elusive Iron Spider skin?

Here’s all you need to know about the new variant of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man’s skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Is the Iron Spider skin available in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4?

As of writing, the Iron Spider skin is not available yet in the Battle Pass or the in-game shop. Fortnite fans have only heard about the Iron Spider skin arriving due to the popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX sharing the information on X.

On August 16, the leaker posted an image of the Iron Spider skin with Peter Parker’s head being visible. Players will be able to use a variant of the skin with the mask on, as depicted in the image shared by another Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey.

Not only do the leaks confirm the character’s skin, but the additional cosmetics as well. You can see the Iron Spider back bling, wrap, pickaxe, and even the guitar used in the Fortnite Festival mode. However, we’ve yet to see the skin’s Lego Fortnite design.

When the skin does end up releasing during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, you can expect it to appear in an Iron Spider skin bundle in the shop. Based on similar bundle prices, these cosmetics could cost around 2,000-3,000 V-Bucks.

This wasn’t the only Marvel-related leak that fans have been hyped for, as another recent leak confirmed the Fantastic Four will arrive sometime during this season.