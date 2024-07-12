Epic Games is giving away a free glider to those who redeem a Fortnite V-Bucks card from July 15 to August 11. Here is how to claim one for yourself.

Those who purchase physical Fortnite V-Bucks cards and redeem them within the allotted time will receive the Wastelander’s Revenge Glider as an additional reward.

The glider fits the current Fallout theme of Chapter 5 Season 3, hence the “wasteland” title.

Although it isn’t flashy like the other cosmetics in the Battle Pass and lacks special effects, players who appreciate the look of the “OG” gliders from the early days of Fortnite will enjoy this new addition.

Fortnite V-Bucks can be purchased at most major retailers, including Walmart, Costco, and GameStop. Those unable to obtain a physical card can also get a digital code from Amazon.

If the purchase is made using a code instead of through the V-Bucks shop in Fortnite, you will receive the Wastelander’s Revenge Glider as a gift.

How to unlock the Fortnite Wastelander’s Revenge Glider

Fortnite Fortnite Wasteland Revenge Glider is only available to those in the US.

To use a V-Bucks code, visit Fortnite’s official website and log in using the appropriate platform information. Move your cursor over your username in the top right corner of the screen and select the Redeem Code option. In the Access Code box, enter your code from the physical card or digital code if purchased through Amazon. When redeeming V-Bucks, your new total should be represented by the number at the top right of your screen while in the Item Shop.

It may take time before the Wastelander’s Revenge Glider appears in your inventory, and, if you feel like you should have received the reward but haven’t, reach out to Epic Games for support. Some have reported receiving items and V-Bucks months or years late.

The window to receive the Wastelander’s Revenge Glider begins on July 15 and runs until August 11. After that timeline has passed, the glider will no longer be offered as a reward.