How to get the Fortnite OG Reload Victory Umbrella

Want to grab the new Victory Umbrella while playing the Fortnite OG Reload mode? Here’s how you can get it easily in your locker.

Fortnite has introduced a new game mode called Reload that has brought back the OG Battle Royale gameplay in a shorter 10-player squad format. The mode can be played in both Builds and Zero Build mode and will consist of a 40-player lobby where players can respawn indefinitely as long as a teammate in their squad is alive.

The mode also includes classic weapons and iconic POIs such as Tilted Towers back to Fortnite, reminiscent of the Fortnite OG season last year. However, this time around, the mode rewards players with free cosmetics in exchange for completing related quests.

Article continues after ad

But, the most coveted cosmetic in Fortnite is the Victory Umbrella and the OG Reload mode has its own, so here’s how you can get it.

Article continues after ad

What is the OG Reload Victory Umbrella in Fortnite?

Rezzbrella is the Victory Umbrella that appears in Fortnite Reload mode and it takes inspiration from the gameplay of the classic mode itself.

The parasol is made out of a black sheet with glowing blue reboot tiles. that are seen when a player is eliminated, hovering as the umbrella moves while covering an entire half in blue. You can see exactly what it looks like in the clip below.

Since these are much more popular among players than the game’s default gliders, Epic Games has crafted each Victory Umbrella to have a distinct look and feel based on the game mode or season.

Article continues after ad

Once again, the game’s expertly chosen umbrella design complements the Reload mode’s repeated Reboot theme.

How to get the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Reload

The Rezzbrella Victory Umbrella is available to anyone who achieves one simple goal in one of Fortnite’s Reload game mode: Scoring a Victory Royale.

This means outlasting your opponents and placing first in either Zero Build or Battle Royale mode. Players can only do this in Squads mode with their team.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Players will be able to respawn in Reload as long as their teammate is alive.

After receiving a Victory Royale, you can go back to the lobby and claim the umbrella. The Victory Umbrella is awarded after the first victory of the game mode, so it can be claimed at any time while Fortnite Reload is available.

Article continues after ad

Some of you may find this challenging, but bear in mind that the game has skill-based matchmaking. This means that if you’re having trouble with survival, you’ll be matched with others of a similar ability level to grab the win.

While you’re getting on Fortnite to play the new Reload mode, here’s everything you’ll need to know about it including the map POIs, weapons, and start date.