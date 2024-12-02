How to get the Fast & Furious Hellcat in Fortnite

For a limited time, Fortnite’s Item Shop is selling a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat; here’s how to get it.

A few new cars have joined the Fortnite in-game shop of late, one being a stunning Porsche 911 GT3. The latest addition has especially captured the community’s attention – a Fast & Furious-themed Hellcat.

Players can purchase the souped-up Dodge Charger in a bundle for the next two weeks. Here are the details on the bundle’s price and how to claim it.

How to get the Hellcat in Fornite

The Hellcat bundle will remain in the Item Shop until Sunday, December 15 at 6:00 PM local time. It’s priced at 2,500 V-Bucks, translating to about $20 in real money.

Players can find the offer in the Item Shop under the “Start Your Engines” drop-down menu. The Fast & Furious tag will be the first to open.

This content will work across Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Rocket Racing modes.

Epic Games

What’s included in Fortnite’s Fast & Furious Hellcat bundle

In addition to the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat car, the full bundle features 49 color variants along with six customizable decals.

The list of decals includes all of the following: Alameda Twin, Flames, Reel Life, Sinclair, Hellcat, Stripes, and Wheelman.

Notably, players will only be able to use the bundle’s custom items on the Fast & Furious Hellcat.

Epic Games

Fortnite has added a Hellcat to the mix at the start of Chapter 6 Season 1, its launch on December 1 ushering in a brand-new map, weapons, movement abilities, and the return of hitscan gun mechanics.

Chapter 6 still has a few other surprises in store, too, including the release of a Godzilla Evolved skin. The King of Monsters will officially join the fight on January 17, 2025, though he’ll only be accessible to those who purchase the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Season 1 will come to an end less than a month later on February 21.