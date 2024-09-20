How to get the Dragon Ball Nimbus Cloud Glider for free in Fortnite

Dragon Ball fans will be pleased to know that they may have a chance of getting the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider entirely for free in Fortnite, but there’s only one way to do it.

This Rare Glider was initially released in Fortnite back in Chapter 3 Season 3 as part of the Dragon Ball set.

Unlike the Shenron Glider which was unlockable for free, the Nimbus Cloud was only available to purchase using V-Bucks.

Around the time when more Dragon Ball skins returned in August 2024, Epic Games made a mistake with another Dragon Ball bundle. Due to this mistake, you may be able to earn the Glider for free in Fortnite, so here’s how.

How to unlock the Nimbus Cloud Glider for free

Fortnite players who mistakenly purchased the Dragon Ball Gear Bundle in August 2024 have now been granted the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider. This is because the Glider was incorrectly displayed as part of the bundle when it wasn’t.

Epic Games

While Epic removed this bundle from the shop to investigate the issue, it decided on September 20 that anyone who had purchased the bundle would receive the missing Glider. Not only that, but they will also receive a Return Ticket where applicable.

If you were one of many fans who bought the Dragon Ball Gear Bundle a month ago, you should be able to log into your Fortnite game and see the Nimbus Cloud Glider granted to you immediately, as well as a Return Ticket.

You can use the Return Ticket to refund eligible cosmetic purchases once the option to cancel them has expired. If you know you’re eligible for this free Glider, but checked in-game and haven’t received the item, try contacting customer support with your question and see if Epic can help from there.

Unfortunately, if you had purchased this bundle on a previous date before it was available in August 2024, you will not be able to get the Glider for free. It was only incorrectly displayed as part of the bundle during this time.

In other shop news, Fortnite players may be interested in getting the Ghost Ri-Durrr skin, or perhaps the Iron Man Mark 45 skin.