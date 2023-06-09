How to get the Cybertron Cannon in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 features loads of powerful weaponry for players to use. The Cybertron Cannon, named after the fictional city of Cybertron in the Transformers movies, is one such weapon you can easily find around the Island.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has arrived, and with it, the Jungle biome has replaced Anvil Square and its surrounding areas on the island, plunging players into the WILDS. Several new weapons and equipment that are both powerful and unique to this season’s update have also been added.

More than that, the new season introduces a fresh collaboration with the Transformers franchise by introducing Optimus Prime as a Battle Pass skin and Optimus Primal as an Item Shop skin to celebrate the latest movie, Rise of the Beasts.

The collaboration not only brings those cosmetics, but also a brand new weapon based on Cybertron (the home planet of Transformers). We’re talking about the Cybertron Cannon, a Mythic-tier weapon that can be found all around the newest Chapter 4 Season 3 island in Fortnite.

Epic Games The new Mythic weapon can be found in chests or floor loot.

Where to find the Cybertron Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The Cybertron Cannon can be found inside Chests and as Floor Loot around the Fortnite map, although it seems the weapon has a slightly higher spawn rate in the three new Fortnite POIs: Rumble Ruins, Creeky Compound, and Shady Stilts.

The player must hold down the ADS button to charge the Cybertron Cannon’s two shots before firing it toward an enemy. It shoots a powerful energy projectile capable of destroying structures and dealing up to 110 damage on impact.

Like its inspiration, the Riot Cannon from the Transformers franchise, the Cybertron Cannon is a formidable projectile weapon in Fortnite. Megatron, leader of the Decepticons, is widely known for being the master of this infamous weapon.

The cannon has been added to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 loot pool as a Mythic weapon, and it causes significant damage to players.

After firing a shot, the weapon requires a 15-second cooldown period before it can be used again. The weapon can be carried as a sleek backpack when not in use, yet quickly converts back into a cannon when needed.

However, the weapon is not active in Ranked or Competitive playlists in the game.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get the Cybertron Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

