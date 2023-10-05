How to get Tactical DMR in Fortnite

Tactical DMR is the newest marksman rifle released in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, and it changes the dynamics of combat in Battle Royale matches. Even though the weapon is relatively new, here’s how to get it quickly in the game.

Over the years, Fortnite has consistently evolved since its release with new weapons and gameplay features. Marksman rifles are one category of weapons that has seen extensive development and improvement over time.

There have been several innovations in this category throughout the years, from the heavy-hitting but sluggish Hunting Rifle to the semi-automatic Scoped Assault Rifle and the introduction of the DMR and Infantry Rifle. In the previous Chapter 4 Season 3, players saw the arrival of the Thermal DMR which allowed players to easily scope out and eliminate their opponents on the island.

Now that the stakes for survival are higher in Chapter 4 Season 4, Epic Games has introduced a new marksman rifle, the Tactical DMR. This will assist players in eliminating enemies stealthily when heisting is their Last Resort. Here’s how you can get the latest weapon in Fortnite.

Epic Games Tactical DMR can be found as floor loot and in chests.

Where to find Tactical DMR in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

On the Chapter 4 Season 4 island, you can find the Tactical DMR as floor loot or in chests. In this circumstance, Brutal Bastion, Frenzy Farm, and Mega City are the best options for players seeking a high spawn rate of loot chests.

Once you’ve located the weapon, equip it to experience the latest dual zoom now available in the DMR. It also comes with a lesser recoil than the Thermal DMR and a quicker rate of fire. The Tactical DMR is suitable for both medium and long-range combat, as it enables players to dynamically alter their gameplay style based on the zoom magnification.

The weapon is available in all rarities, from common to legendary. However, its impact increases with the rarity level of its DMR, the rarer the better. You can maximize the effectiveness of your Tactical DMR by activating the Marksman Headshots and Reduced Recoil Reality Augments, which increase headshot damage and reduce the weapon’s recoil rate, respectively.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Tactical DMR in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

