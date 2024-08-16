How to get Striker Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite

The Striker Burst Assault Rifle is back in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 with all six of its rarity variants and here’s how you can get this weapon on the island.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has brought back a new version of the Striker Burst Assault Rifle into the active weapon pool. The firearm was originally introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2 and wasn’t available in the game since the next Season 3.

The new version of the weapon allows modding, making it extremely powerful in the game. Additionally, there is also a mythic variant of the weapon that you can deal massive amounts of damage to your enemies.

Where to find Striker Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

The uncommon, common, rare, epic, and legendary variants of the Striker Burst Assault Rifle can be found as floor loot, in loot chests, supply drones, weapon cases, and supply drops across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map.

However, you will have to defeat Emma Frost at The Raft POI to obtain the mythic variant of the Striker Burst Assault Rifle.

Epic Games/Dexerto The mythic Striker Burst Assault Rifle can be obtained after defeating Emma Frost on the island.

You can find this assault rifle in six different rarities on the Fortnite island in Chapter 5 Season 4 with the strongest one being the mythic variant of the weapon.

Here are the AR’s stats across all rarities:

Striker Burst Assault Rifle rarity DPS Damage Reload speed Fire rate Magazine size Common 139.2 29 2.64 4.8 20 Uncommon 144 30 2.52 4.8 20 Rare 153.6 32 2.4 4.8 20 Epic 163.2 34 2.28 4.8 20 Legendary 168 35 2.16 4.8 20 Mythic 177.6 37 2.04 4.8 20

The Striker Burst Assault Rifle features First Shot Accuracy and a headshot multiplier of 1.5x making it ideal for various mods to improve stability and speed on the island. You can head over to one of the nearby bunkers to use the compatible Weapon Mods for this weapon as soon as you find one.

So there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the unvaulted Striker Burst Assault Rifle’s new version in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. If you’re looking for more guides for this season, make sure to check out our map changes guide and all vaulted and unvaulted weapons.