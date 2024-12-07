How to get Spider-Punk, Spider-Man Noir, and Peter B Parker skins in Fortnite

How to get Spider-Punk, Spider-Man Noir, and Peter B Parker skins in FortniteDexerto / Epic Games
Fortnite has added three Spider-Man skins from the Spider-Verse, including Spider-Punk, Spider-Noir, and Peter B. Parker.
The Battle Royale has finally swung back into the Spider-Verse at the start of Chapter 6, bringing some more fan-favorites from the animated Spider-Man trilogy. Each of the three new characters arrives in Fortnite with their own unique Outfits, bundled together with exclusive Spider-Man-themed cosmetics.
Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking every Spider-Verse skin in Fortnite, including their release dates and V-Bucks prices.
Release Date
All three of the Spider-Verse skins were released into Fortnite on December 7, 2024, at 2 AM ET.
You’ll have until December 13, at 7 PM ET to grab any of the individual Outfits, cosmetics, and bundles available during Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. While Epic hasn’t confirmed if these skins will return in the future, they’ll likely make a comeback at some point, as most skins tend to do.
Spider-Punk skin
Price: 1,800 V-Bucks
Here’s everything included when you buy the Spider-Punk skin:
- Spider-Punk skin
- Spider-Punk LEGO Outfit style
- Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar
- Hobie’s Amp Back Bling
Spider-Man Noir skin
Price: 1,800 V-Bucks
Here’s all the cosmetics featured with the Spider-Man Noir skin:
- Spider-Man Noir skin
- Spider-Man Noir Outfit style
- Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling
Peter B Parker skin
Price: 1,800 V-Bucks
Here’s everything included with the Peter B Parker Outfit:
- Peter B. Parker skin
- Peter B. Parker LEGO Outfit style
- Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling
Spider-Gang Bundle
Price: 3,800 V-Bucks
Here’s every skin and cosmetic you get with the complete bundle:
- Spider-Punk skin
- Spider-Punk LEGO Outfit style
- Peter B. Parker skin
- Peter B. Parker LEGO Outfit style
- Spider-Man Noir skin
- Spider-Man Noir Outfit style
- Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling
- Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar
- Hobie’s Amp Back Bling
- Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling
- Slice Sweeper Pickaxe
- Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe
- Punk Rock Shredder Emote
Individual cosmetics
You can also purchase individual cosmetics from the collection, with their prices listed below:
- Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks
- Slice Sweeper Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
- Punk Rock Shredder Emote – 300 V-Bucks
For more Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 content, check out how to get every free skin, the best skins, and all the quests you can complete to help you earn XP and progress through this season’s Battle Pass quickly.