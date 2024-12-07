GamingFortnite

How to get Spider-Punk, Spider-Man Noir, and Peter B Parker skins in Fortnite

Josh Taylor
Fortnite Spider-Verse skins: Spider-Punk, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Man Noir.Dexerto / Epic Games

Fortnite has added three Spider-Man skins from the Spider-Verse, including Spider-Punk, Spider-Noir, and Peter B. Parker.

The Battle Royale has finally swung back into the Spider-Verse at the start of Chapter 6, bringing some more fan-favorites from the animated Spider-Man trilogy. Each of the three new characters arrives in Fortnite with their own unique Outfits, bundled together with exclusive Spider-Man-themed cosmetics.

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking every Spider-Verse skin in Fortnite, including their release dates and V-Bucks prices.

Release Date

All three of the Spider-Verse skins were released into Fortnite on December 7, 2024, at 2 AM ET.

You’ll have until December 13, at 7 PM ET to grab any of the individual Outfits, cosmetics, and bundles available during Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. While Epic hasn’t confirmed if these skins will return in the future, they’ll likely make a comeback at some point, as most skins tend to do.

Spider-Punk skin

Price: 1,800 V-Bucks

  • Fortnite screenshot of Hobie's Wicked Electric Guitar instrument for Spider-Punk.
  • Fortnite screenshot of Spider-Punk LEGO skin style.
  • Fortnite screenshot of Spider-Punk skin.
  • Fortnite screenshot of Hobie's Amp Back Bling for Spider-Punk.

Here’s everything included when you buy the Spider-Punk skin:

  • Spider-Punk skin
  • Spider-Punk LEGO Outfit style
  • Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar
  • Hobie’s Amp Back Bling

Spider-Man Noir skin

Price: 1,800 V-Bucks

  • Spider-Man Noir Fortnite skin.
  • Spider-Man Noir Fortnite LEGO Outfit skin style.
  • Spider-Man Noir's Satchel Fortnite Back Bling.

Here’s all the cosmetics featured with the Spider-Man Noir skin:

  • Spider-Man Noir skin
  • Spider-Man Noir Outfit style
  • Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling

Peter B Parker skin

Price: 1,800 V-Bucks

  • Fortnite screenshot of Peter B. Parker skin.
  • Fortnite screenshot of Peter B. Parker LEGO skin style.
  • Fortnite screenshot of Mayday's Diaper Back Bling.

Here’s everything included with the Peter B Parker Outfit:

  • Peter B. Parker skin
  • Peter B. Parker LEGO Outfit style
  • Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling

Spider-Gang Bundle

Price: 3,800 V-Bucks

  • Fortnite Screenshot of the Spider-Gang bundle in the Item Shop.
  • Fortnite Screenshot of the Spider-Punk skin from the Spider-Gang bundle.
  • Fortnite Screenshot of the Spider-Man Noir skin from the Spider-Gang bundle.
  • Fortnite Screenshot of the Peter B Parker skin from the Spider-Gang bundle.
  • Fortnite Screenshot of the Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe from the Spider-Gang bundle.
  • Fortnite Screenshot of the Slicer Sweeper Pickaxe from the Spider-Gang bundle.
  • Fortnite screenshot of the Punk Rock Shredder Emote in Fortnite from the Spider-Gang bundle.

Here’s every skin and cosmetic you get with the complete bundle:

  • Spider-Punk skin
  • Spider-Punk LEGO Outfit style
  • Peter B. Parker skin
  • Peter B. Parker LEGO Outfit style
  • Spider-Man Noir skin
  • Spider-Man Noir Outfit style
  • Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling
  • Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar
  • Hobie’s Amp Back Bling
  • Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling
  • Slice Sweeper Pickaxe
  • Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe
  • Punk Rock Shredder Emote

Individual cosmetics

You can also purchase individual cosmetics from the collection, with their prices listed below:

  • Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks
  • Slice Sweeper Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
  • Punk Rock Shredder Emote – 300 V-Bucks

