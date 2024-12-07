How to get Spider-Punk, Spider-Man Noir, and Peter B Parker skins in Fortnite

Fortnite has added three Spider-Man skins from the Spider-Verse, including Spider-Punk, Spider-Noir, and Peter B. Parker.

The Battle Royale has finally swung back into the Spider-Verse at the start of Chapter 6, bringing some more fan-favorites from the animated Spider-Man trilogy. Each of the three new characters arrives in Fortnite with their own unique Outfits, bundled together with exclusive Spider-Man-themed cosmetics.

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking every Spider-Verse skin in Fortnite, including their release dates and V-Bucks prices.

All three of the Spider-Verse skins were released into Fortnite on December 7, 2024, at 2 AM ET.

You’ll have until December 13, at 7 PM ET to grab any of the individual Outfits, cosmetics, and bundles available during Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. While Epic hasn’t confirmed if these skins will return in the future, they’ll likely make a comeback at some point, as most skins tend to do.

Spider-Punk skin

Price: 1,800 V-Bucks









Here’s everything included when you buy the Spider-Punk skin:

Spider-Punk skin

Spider-Punk LEGO Outfit style

Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar

Hobie’s Amp Back Bling

Spider-Man Noir skin

Price: 1,800 V-Bucks







Here’s all the cosmetics featured with the Spider-Man Noir skin:

Spider-Man Noir skin

Spider-Man Noir Outfit style

Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling

Peter B Parker skin

Price: 1,800 V-Bucks







Here’s everything included with the Peter B Parker Outfit:

Peter B. Parker skin

Peter B. Parker LEGO Outfit style

Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling

Spider-Gang Bundle

Price: 3,800 V-Bucks















Here’s every skin and cosmetic you get with the complete bundle:

Spider-Punk skin

Spider-Punk LEGO Outfit style

Peter B. Parker skin

Peter B. Parker LEGO Outfit style

Spider-Man Noir skin

Spider-Man Noir Outfit style

Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling

Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar

Hobie’s Amp Back Bling

Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling

Slice Sweeper Pickaxe

Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe

Punk Rock Shredder Emote

Individual cosmetics

You can also purchase individual cosmetics from the collection, with their prices listed below:

Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

Slice Sweeper Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Punk Rock Shredder Emote – 300 V-Bucks

For more Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 content, check out how to get every free skin, the best skins, and all the quests you can complete to help you earn XP and progress through this season’s Battle Pass quickly.