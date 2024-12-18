How to get Skibidi Toilet skin in Fortnite: Release date, price, all cosmetics

Fortnite is bringing a surprising Skibidi Toilet collab to the Battle Royale and here are all the details you need to know about it.

This is not a drill. A Skibidi Toilet collab is coming to Fortnite, and sooner than you might think. Leaks about the collab started surfacing on social media on December 17, 2024, and much to the community’s surprise, not long after that, the official Fortnite account teased it in a cryptic post.

While Fortnite has had a ton of collabs in the past, the idea of a Skibidi Toilet collab so far has been getting mixed reactions. On one hand, many players have already been concerned regarding how it’s going to affect the game – though some mentioned that they don’t mind it.

With that in mind, you may be wondering what the collab has to offer. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Skibidi Toilet collab, including its release date, bundle, cosmetics, prices, and more.

When is Skibidi Toilet coming to Fortnite?

The Skibidi Toilet collab is coming to Fortnite on December 18, 2024. This information is retrieved from a cryptic post shared by the official Fortnite account on X.

The post didn’t give more detailed info about the collaboration; instead, it had three emojis: a toilet, plunger, camera, and date.

From here, it’s easy to deduct what the emojis refer to, which is none other than the hit animated series Skibidi Toilet. With the date also revealed, it’s possible that this could get added following the 33.11 update.

Skibidi Toilet bundle & price

While images of the full bundle have yet to be revealed, leakers have shared the cosmetics that will be coming to the Item Shop and their prices. The full bundle reportedly costs 2,200 V-Bucks and includes skin, back bling, and pickaxe.

Like any other outfit, however, the skin can also be purchased separately, with the back bling included for 1,500 V-Bucks.

All Skibidi Toilet collab cosmetics

Here’s the list of all the cosmetics in the collab, including their prices according to leaker SpushFNBR:

Alexey Gerasimov / epic games Fortnite’s Skibidi Toilet collab is set to arrive in the game soon.

Plungerman Skibidi Toilet Outfit (Back Bling included) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Back Bling – 600 V-Bucks

Plungerman’s Plunger Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Complete Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

That sums up everything you need to know about the Skibidi Toilet collab coming to the game. If all the other leaks are accurate, we could also get a Demon Slayer and Hatsune Miku collab in the current chapter.