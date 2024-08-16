How to get Sir Beurre Croissant Back Bling for free in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has introduced the Sir Beurre Back Bling as a new Croissant-themed reward you earn for free this season.

Fortnite finally released its Marvel-themed Absolute Doom season on August 16. Doctor Doom has returned to take over the Battle Royale island, bringing plenty of new skins and cosmetics to the Battle Pass and Item Shop.

However, you can also earn the Sir Beurre Back Bling for free in Chapter 5 Season 4 and it doesn’t take long. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the cosmetic reward in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

How to obtain Sir Beurre Back Bling

To claim the Sir Beurre Back Bling for free, you must sign up to receive email surveys from Fortnite and Epic Games. This should only take a couple of minutes to complete.

Epic Games / Dexerto Head to the Email Preferences section within your Epic Games account settings to sign up.

Here are all the steps you need to follow to sign up for Fortnite’s survey emails:

Go to the Epic Games website and log into your account. Select your user icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Select Account and then your Account Settings. Verify your email address, if it isn’t already verified. Head to the Email Preferences screen on the left. Select that you want to receive news, surveys and special offers from Epic Games. Click on the Survey checkbox to receive survey emails.

Once all the steps have been completed, you will have to wait for Epic to send the Croissant Back Bling. They stated: “The reward will be granted within 24 hours of opt-ing into survey emails.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortnite has kicked off Chapter 5 Season 4 with plenty of other free rewards you can obtain, including the Peelverine Plush Back Bling, Katalina skin, a new Victory Umbrella, and the Ranker’s Doom Brella.