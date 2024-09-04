How to get Shuri’s Black Panther Claws mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

A new mythic has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, and this time it’s Shuri unleashing her claws. If you want to get yourself some Black Panther Claws to slash your enemies, here’s where to find them.

While previous Marvel-themed mythics such as Captain America’s Shield and War Machine Arsenal came at the start of the Absolute Doom event, Shuri’s Black Panther Claws were added with the 31.10 update on September 4.

Trying to explore the entire new map for this mythic can be a chore, so to make things easier for you we’ll point out where you can get these claws.

Shuri’s Black Panther Claws mythic locations in Fortnite

Epic Games/Dexerto

The easiest way to come across Shuri’s Black Panther Claws mythic in Chapter 5 Season 4 is to purchase them from Shuri herself. You’ll find her as an NPC walking around just east of the Nitrodrome POI.

Talk to her, and you can buy them for 300 Gold Bars. Get there quickly, as she only has one in stock.

Another option is to find them just like any other mythic this season, which is through opening Avengers Chests. You’ll find these chests scattered across all named locations on the map, so keep an eye out.

How to use Shuri’s Black Panther Claws

Epic Games/Dexerto

There are some unique mechanics with these claws you should know about when wielding them. Your typical Slash is done by hitting the fire button (R2/RT on a controller) while standing on the ground.

If you’re sprinting or in the air, pressing that same button will trigger a Pounce where you leap and dive at your enemy.

Supercharge Claws is initiated by hitting right-click (L2/LT on a controller) but it can only be used once you power it up with Kinetic Energy. The purple bar to your right will slowly charge as you use the claws, but it charges a lot faster as you sprint.

Epic Games/Dexerto

Once it fills up, initiate Supercharge Claws to boost your Slash and Pounce attacks for a short period of time. This mode also improves your sprint speed and jump height.

The claws deal 35 damage upon each slash attack, so you can lash out five or six slashes in a single go at your enemy. However, once you use the claws, there’s a cooldown period before you can use them again at an opponent.

Once you get your hands on Shuri’s Black Panther Claws, you can more easily tackle the weekly challenges and quests and aim for that coveted Victory Royale if you’re looking to get a dub.