How to get Santa Shaq skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has just added a Santa Shaq skin in the game and here’s everything you need to know to get it.

The holidays are almost here, and with the Winterfest event now live, Fortnite players are in for all kinds of treats. Not only do we get to open presents to receive rewards, but well-known celebrities have also arrived on the Battle Royale island to make things merrier.

Among them is Shaq, whose skin was previously introduced in Chapter 2 Remix. In Chapter 6, the rapper is back again—this time dressing up as Santa in a new skin.

If you’d like to add this skin to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about getting the Santa Shaq skin, including its price, bundle, and all the cosmetics that come with it.

The Shaq Skin was released on December 23, 2024. He comes with additional cosmetics, all of which will be available in the game until December 31, 2024. So, those who want to get it will have time until it rotates out on that date.

How to get the Santa Shaq skin in Fortnite

The Santa Shaq skin can be bought in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. This already includes the Santa Shaqpack Back Bling, which complements his outfit.

epic games The Santa Shaq skin comes with some options you can customize.

Players can also opt to purchase the full bundle, which includes their outfit, back bling, emote, pickaxe, and wrap, for 2,000 V-Bucks. It’s on the pricier end, but you also get more access to other cosmetics in the bundle.

Regardless of which one you buy in the Item Shop, the skin will already include a LEGO style.

All Santa Shaq cosmetics

epic games Everything included in the Santa Shaq bundle.

Here’s the list of all the cosmetics in the Santa Shaq bundle, including their prices:

Santa Shaq Outfit + Shaqpack Back Bling – 1,500 V-Bucks

Hittin’ Mittens Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Nice List emote – 400 V-Bucks

Shaq Wrapped – 500 V-Bucks

Santa Shaq bundle – 2,000 V-Bucks

So, that sums up how you can get the Santa Shaq Skin in Chapter 6. Overall, the current Chapter is already brimming with many different cosmetics. Aside from this skin, players can expect the Cyberpunk 2077 collab to drop in the game soon.