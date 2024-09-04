How to get Sabretooth Meowscles skin in Fortnite

The vicious and strong Sabretooth Meowscles skin is arriving in Fortnite, and players are itching to get their hands on it.

The Fortnite 31.10 update has arrived in Chapter 5 Season 4 introducing items like Shuri’s Black Panther Claws, and even an Ultra Doom mythic.

Other than in-game items, trusted Fortnite leakers have discovered that a Sabretooth Meowscles skin is coming soon to Epic Games’ Battle Royale.

So when can you buy this cosmetic for yourself, and where can you acquire it? We’ll have all the answers you seek for this cosmetic skin and bundle below.

At the time of writing this, the Sabretooth Meowscles skin is not yet available. You should be able to get yourself the skin and cosmetic bundle once it drops on the Fortnite shop sometime on September 6-7, as it is rumored by leaks.

Not only can you acquire the outfit, but you can get the entire set which will include a back bling, emote, pickaxe, loading screen, and wrap.

While we don’t know the price of the Sabretooth Meowscles set yet, bundles of this size typically cost around 1,800-2,300 V-Bucks, so expect it to cost around that much once it releases.

You’ll still be able to purchase the skin on its own for a cheaper price than the set, but all the items in the bundle will be available for a discounted price.

Sabretooth Meowscles isn’t the only leaked skin we know is coming to this Battle Royale. You also have Black Cat, Loki, and Sylive, and even Black Widow. There were also hints at a fan-favorite Fortnite character making a return.

While you wait for this feisty kitty’s skin to arrive on the item shop, you can enjoy what the latest Fortnite update has to offer. Check out the updated weekly challenges, as well as the Doom quests that grant cosmetic rewards.