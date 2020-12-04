Logo
How to get Rocket Launcher & Mythic AR in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 4/Dec/2020 10:33

by David Purcell
Fortnite mythic heavy assault rifle and rocket launcher
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Rocket Launchers are in short supply in Fortnite Season 5, Chapter 2, and there’s one location on the map where you can get not just the explosive weapon, but also a Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle as well. 

Epic Games‘ battle royale game that used to be full of challenges and Battle Pass rewards has seen its system shaken up in Season 5. The arrival of The Mandalorian puts great emphasis on collecting bounties, with NPC characters spread right across the island.

In their hands, as you might expect, is a variety of loot. Some are holding better things than others as well, ranging from Mythic to Epic weapons – and more.

There’s one location where players can actually grab themselves a weapon found nowhere else on the map, though.

Fortnite Rocket Launcher and Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle location

One of the first things you need to know is that this cannot be found at a specific POI, but it is close to Slurpy Swamp. Let’s run through how you can get these insane guns in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite Ruckus
Epic Games
Ruckus is holding both of the weapons in Fortnite Season 5.

Where to find Ruckus in Fortnite

  1. Load up Fortnite Battle Royale.
  2. Drop from the Battle Bus near Slurpy Swamp.
  3. Head over to the small compound east of the location, which is right on the waterfront.
  4. Hunt down an NPC called Ruckus.
  5. Take him out and collect the loot, consisting of a Rocket Launcher and Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle.

One of the easiest ways to take him down is to build a few structures nearby, and pop your head out to take shots.

Do have in mind that not only will the NPC have more health and a rocket launcher in-hand, but other enemies will also be racing to get the guaranteed loot.

Where to find Jurassic World easter eggs in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 4/Dec/2020 9:57

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite Dino Guard skin on the top of Stealthy Stronghold
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has plenty of secrets and some are hidden in plain sight, and that includes a few potential nods to Jurassic World at Stealthy Stronghold. 

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded over the last three years, crossover events have become commonplace. Typically, these crossovers can be something as small as a skin, while others are bigger, bringing a raft of skins, new locations, and even taking up the whole theme of the season. 

In Chapter 2, Season 5, we’ve already got two crossovers in the form of The Mandalorian and Kratos from God of War – with new skins for both, as well as Mando being part of the season’s boss fights. 

Though, when it comes to Jurassic Park – well, Jurassic World – that crossover seems to be a little more subtle and if you’re not searching it out, you might just miss a small few nods.

Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite
Epic Games
Stealthy Stronghold looks like a Jurassic World enclosure from the outside, but secrets hide inside.

It’s not exactly an official crossover, yet, but the Stealthy Stronghold location very much resembles the enclosure in which the vicious Indominus Rex is created and held. 

But, if you go inside and have a look around, you might see more subtle nods. These include small cages dotted around the POI – again, resembling parts of Jurassic Park where dinosaurs are released into a certain area. 

The cages in Fortnite are open, and don’t have any claw marks or anything like that, but any Jurassic World fan will immediately recognize them. It’s hard not to, given there are two or three dotted around the POI. 

An open Dinosaur Cage inside Fortnite
Screenshot via Xbox Live
The small cages resemble some of the shots from Jurassic World.

Additionally, there is also another nod to Jurassic Park in this season. If you get a kill in Stealthy Stronghold while wearing one of the Dino Guard skins, you’ll get a legacy achievement titled Clever Girl – a tip of the hat to one of the iconic lines from the 1993 movie. 

These small nods could, simply, be Epic Games paying tribute to the franchise, as nothing has yet been leaked to suggest a bigger crossover. Though, we’ll be sure to keep a close eye on things moving forward.