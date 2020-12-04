How to get Rocket Launcher & Mythic AR in Fortnite Season 5

Rocket Launchers are in short supply in Fortnite Season 5, Chapter 2, and there’s one location on the map where you can get not just the explosive weapon, but also a Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle as well.

Epic Games‘ battle royale game that used to be full of challenges and Battle Pass rewards has seen its system shaken up in Season 5. The arrival of The Mandalorian puts great emphasis on collecting bounties, with NPC characters spread right across the island.

In their hands, as you might expect, is a variety of loot. Some are holding better things than others as well, ranging from Mythic to Epic weapons – and more.

There’s one location where players can actually grab themselves a weapon found nowhere else on the map, though.

Fortnite Rocket Launcher and Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle location

One of the first things you need to know is that this cannot be found at a specific POI, but it is close to Slurpy Swamp. Let’s run through how you can get these insane guns in Fortnite Season 5.

Where to find Ruckus in Fortnite

Load up Fortnite Battle Royale. Drop from the Battle Bus near Slurpy Swamp. Head over to the small compound east of the location, which is right on the waterfront. Hunt down an NPC called Ruckus. Take him out and collect the loot, consisting of a Rocket Launcher and Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle.

One of the easiest ways to take him down is to build a few structures nearby, and pop your head out to take shots.

Do have in mind that not only will the NPC have more health and a rocket launcher in-hand, but other enemies will also be racing to get the guaranteed loot.