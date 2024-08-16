How to get Ranker’s Doom Brella for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has added the new Ranker’s Doom Brella as a free Glider reward you can earn during the Absolute Doom season.

Epic’s Season 4 update has returned Doctor Doom to the island, in which the iconic Marvel character has taken over the Battle Royale island this season. As part of the many Fortnite additions, you can claim the free Ranker’s Doom Brella by completing a Ranked challenge, so here’s how.

Article continues after ad

How to get free Ranker’s Doom Brella in Fortnite

To get the Ranker’s Doom Brella in Fortnite, you must earn at least 50 points in any Ranked Cup during Chapter 5 Season 4.

Epic Games / Dexerto The free Ranker’s Doom Brella has 8 different styles you can unlock.

Every Saturday you will be able to take part in Ranked Cups as part of the regular schedule. These will run throughout Fortnite’s Absolute Doom season and you can compete in the main Battle Royale or Zero Build modes.

The Ranker’s Doom Brella, much like previous Ranker’s Gliders, contains unlockable color styles depending on what rank you have achieved in Fortnite’s Ranked competitive mode.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here are all the Ranker’s Doom Brella styles you can get and the rank you need in Chapter 5 Season 4:

Silver – Reach the Silver I rank during Chapter 5 Season 4

– Reach the Silver I rank during Chapter 5 Season 4 Gold – Reach the Gold I rank during Chapter 5 Season 4

– Reach the Gold I rank during Chapter 5 Season 4 Platinum – Reach the Platinum I rank during Chapter 5 Season 4

– Reach the Platinum I rank during Chapter 5 Season 4 Diamond – Reach the Diamond I rank during Chapter 5 Season 4

– Reach the Diamond I rank during Chapter 5 Season 4 Elite – Reach the Elite rank during Chapter 5 Season 4

– Reach the Elite rank during Chapter 5 Season 4 Champion – Reach the Champion rank during Chapter 5 Season 4

– Reach the Champion rank during Chapter 5 Season 4 Unreal – Reach the Unreal rank during Chapter 5 Season 4

You can also get yourself Chapter 5 Season 4’s new Victory Umbrella for free this season by winning a match to earn a coveted Victory Royale.

Epic has kicked off the Absolute Doom season with plenty of other free rewards you can claim, including the Peelverine Plush Back Bling and Katalina skin.