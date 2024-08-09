How to get Peelverine Plush Back Bling in Fortnite for free

Fortnite’s adorable banana is dressing up as Wolverine in the new Peelverine Plush Back Bling. Here’s how to get it.

Fortnite has a tonne of Marvel collabs, spanning from the OG days until the current chapter. With the next season being rumored to be entirely Marvel-focused, it’s not surprising that more cosmetics from the franchise are coming to the Battle Royale.

Now, it has just been revealed that players can get their hands on a new Peely back bling. This time, he’s not a regular banana, however. Rather, the fan-favorite NPC is dressed up as Wolverine.

Whether you love Marvel or want to collect cosmetics in your locker, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Peelverine Plush Back Bling in Fortnite.

Fortnite: How to get the Peelverine Plush Back Bling

Epic Games/Disney Players can claim a free Peelverine Plush Back Bling in Fortnite after the event.

To get the Peelverine Plush Back Bling, players will need to stay tuned to the Disney Horizons Live Stream by visiting its Creative Island in the game for 10 minutes. The live stream will start at 10:30 pm CT / 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET.

As for the event itself, the island will be available from August 10 until 16. So, don’t worry if you missed out; there’s plenty of time to watch the stream. Joining the show is exactly like hopping on other Creative Maps in Fortnite.

All you need to do is enter the island code 7908-6413-2516 on the search tab at the top left of your screen. Alternatively, you can browse the island tabs on the main menu and click on it.

On the island, a presentation will be played on a loop and you’ll get rewarded with XP alongside the Peelverine Plush Back Bling for watching.

Those who can’t attend the event to get the Back Bling may be able to purchase it from the Item Shop in the future but there’s no knowing the exact date it will arrive. Either way, this is certainly a welcome addition to the game that will go well with your Marvel skin collection.

