How to get Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn skins in Fortnite

Fortnite has added the Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn as new DC Comics skins in Chapter, complete with their own Feudal Gotham bundle.
Despite many players having assumed that DC collaborations had ended after Fortnite’s Marvel-centric Chapter 5 Season 4, Chapter 6 has proved otherwise. Several classic DC skins have returned, and finally, new ones have been introduced.
Here’s how to get the Outfits for Karuta Harley Quinn and Ninja Knight Batman in Fortnite, including the entire range of exclusive cosmetics.
How to unlock Karuta Harley Quinn and Ninja Knight Batman
Ninja Knight Batman
Price: 1,600 V-Bucks
This skin includes the below cosmetics:
- Ninja Knight Batman skin
- Ninja Knight Batman LEGO skin style
- Bat Ninjato Pickaxe
- Bat Ninjato Back Bling
Karuta Harley Quinn
Price: 1,500 V-Bucks
Every cosmetic you will obtain with the purchase of the skin:
- Karuta Harley Quinn skin
- Karuta Harley Quinn LEGO skin style
- Budpack Back Bling
Feudal Gotham Bundle
Price: 2,800 V-Bucks
Here’s everything included in the Feudal Gotham bundle:
- Ninja Knight Batman skin
- Ninja Knight Batman LEGO skin style
- Bat Ninjato Pickaxe
- Bat Ninjato Back Bling
- Karuta Harley Quinn skin
- Karuta Harley Quinn LEGO skin style
- Budpack Back Bling
- Harlequin Otsuchi Pickaxe
- Ninja Bat Vanish! Emote
Individual items
Harlequin Otsuchi Pickaxe
Price: 800 V-Bucks
Ninja Bat Vanish! Emote
Price: 400 V-Bucks
While a new Harley Quinn skin is now available, players have seen several similar versions based on Margot Robbie’s portrayal in Suicide Squad. Many have instead called for the addition of classic, original versions of the character.
