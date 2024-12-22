How to get Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn skins in Fortnite

Fortnite has added the Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn as new DC Comics skins in Chapter, complete with their own Feudal Gotham bundle.

Despite many players having assumed that DC collaborations had ended after Fortnite’s Marvel-centric Chapter 5 Season 4, Chapter 6 has proved otherwise. Several classic DC skins have returned, and finally, new ones have been introduced.

Here’s how to get the Outfits for Karuta Harley Quinn and Ninja Knight Batman in Fortnite, including the entire range of exclusive cosmetics.

How to unlock Karuta Harley Quinn and Ninja Knight Batman

Ninja Knight Batman

Price: 1,600 V-Bucks









This skin includes the below cosmetics:

Ninja Knight Batman skin

Ninja Knight Batman LEGO skin style

Bat Ninjato Pickaxe

Bat Ninjato Back Bling

Karuta Harley Quinn

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks







Every cosmetic you will obtain with the purchase of the skin:

Karuta Harley Quinn skin

Karuta Harley Quinn LEGO skin style

Budpack Back Bling

Feudal Gotham Bundle

Price: 2,800 V-Bucks





















Here’s everything included in the Feudal Gotham bundle:

Ninja Knight Batman skin

Ninja Knight Batman LEGO skin style

Bat Ninjato Pickaxe

Bat Ninjato Back Bling

Karuta Harley Quinn skin

Karuta Harley Quinn LEGO skin style

Budpack Back Bling

Harlequin Otsuchi Pickaxe

Ninja Bat Vanish! Emote

Individual items

Harlequin Otsuchi Pickaxe

Price: 800 V-Bucks

Dexerto / Epic Games Harlequin Otsuchi Pickaxe in Fortnite.

Ninja Bat Vanish! Emote

Price: 400 V-Bucks

Dexerto / Epic Games Ninja Bat Vanish! Emote in Fortnite.

While a new Harley Quinn skin is now available, players have seen several similar versions based on Margot Robbie’s portrayal in Suicide Squad. Many have instead called for the addition of classic, original versions of the character.

You can also check out our Fortnite Winterfest 2024 guides for how to get the Mariah Carey skin, where to find Mariah Carey on the Fortnite map, all the free Winterfest presents, and every Christmas quest you can complete as part of this year’s Christmas event.