How to get new Plasma Cannon weapon in Fortnite

A brand new weapon has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. It’s called the Plasma Cannon, and it looks like it could be a game-changer in the right (or wrong) hands.

When the alien-themed Fortnite Season 7 arrived, it introduced some powerful new IO tech weapons like the one-shot Rail Gun and the Recon Scanner, as well as the alien Kymera Ray Gun with unlimited ammo.

It’s been a while since fans have seen a new weapon added to the game, but in the latest v17.21 mini-update Epic Games have introduced something very exciting to the loot pool: the Plasma Cannon!

This powerful weapon is capable of tearing down buildings and structures with ease, so players will be rushing to get their hands on it – and we’ve put together a guide to help you do just that.

How to get the Plasma Cannon in Fortnite

There are actually two ways to get the Plasma Cannon right now. Firstly, it can be found in IO Chests which are located at IO Bases across the map. These are marked by satellite dishes with bright red lights on them.

The second option is to craft a Plasma Cannon, which might be a little more difficult. First, you’ll need to get your hands on a Legendary Pistol and one Alien Nanite. Then, enter the crafting menu and merge them together.

Once you’ve got a Plasma Cannon in hand, the real fun begins. The weapon launches a slow-moving energy ball that damages anything in its path (including players) and destroys buildings, causing mayhem as it goes.

Is the Plasma Cannon any good in Fortnite?

We’ll have to wait and see how well the Plasma Cannon performs in actual matches, but for now, it seems as though it could be a pretty powerful asset to have in your inventory. It might even be overpowered.

The energy balls it fires only deal 33 damage to players, but they deal 550 damage to builds which makes it a beast for taking down structures. These balls also move around slowly, so the potential for destruction is pretty high.

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a Plasma Cannon, it should definitely be used as support to a more reliable and deadly weapon like a Shotgun or an Assault Rifle. Shoot your energy balls, and then follow up with a rain of bullets.

That’s everything you need to know about the Plasma Cannon weapon! For more news, leaks, and guides, check out our Fortnite main page.