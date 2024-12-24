Fortnite’s extremely rare Master Chief skin has returned in the game and here’s how to get it along with his additional cosmetics.

Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 1 has been a wild ride so far, with extremely rare skins returning in such a short period of time. Not only do we see DC skins back in the game, but also OG Renegade Raider and Assault Trooper – something many players have been desperate to get for so long.

Well, it turns out that’s not all. Another familiar skin is joining the list, which is none other than Master Chief from Halo. First introduced in Chapter 2, Season 5, the skin from the hit first-person shooter is now back after nearly three years.

If you missed out on getting this skin, now’s your chance to grab it while you can. So, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Master Chief skin in Fortnite, including its price, cosmetics, and more.

The Master Chief skin was initially released on December 11, 2020. However, it is back in the game as of December 24, 2024, and will be around until January 1, 2025. Players have time until then to get this skin before it rotates out.

How to get Master Chief skin in Fortnite

Epic Games The Master Chief skin is part of the Gaming Legends rarity.

Players can purchase the Master Chief skin in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. This is the price for the individual outfit, which already has the Battle Legend Back Bling included.

Meanwhile, those who wish to get more cosmetics from the Halo collab could opt to get the full bundle. For 2,600 V-Bucks, you’ll also be able to get a pickaxe, glider, and emote, along with the skin and back bling.

All Master Chief bundle cosmetics

epic games Everything included in the Master Chief bundle.

Here’s the list of all the cosmetics in the bundle, including their prices:

Master Chief skin + Battle Legend Back Bling – 1,500 V-Bucks

Gravity Hammer Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

UNSC Pelican Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks

Lil’ Warthog Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Complete bundle – 2,600 V-Bucks

Can you unlock the Matte Black Master Chief style?

No, the Matte Black Master Chief style is no longer unlockable. According to Epic Games, this style is limited to those who purchased the outfit and played on Xbox Series X|S before December 2024. So, if you’ve only bought the Master Chief skin today, you won’t be able to get the Matte Black style even if you have an Xbox.

If you’ve already bought Master Chief cosmetics today, however, Epic stated that they can be returned without having to spend a Return Ticket by reaching out to Player Support.

For the uninitiated, Master Chief has one additional style, Matte Black, which has him rocking a darker color palette. Players were able to obtain this outfit by playing one match on Xbox using the original Master Chief skin when it was first introduced. Though that’s no longer the case as of now.

That’s everything you need to know to get the Master Chief skin in the game, along with the Matte Black style. While you’re here, check out how to get Santa Shaq, Skibidi Toilet, and Cyberpunk 2077 skins while they’re still around.