How to get Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailer glider for free in Fortnite

Fortnite players have the opportunity to unlock the exclusive Rivaled Sailer glider as part of a Marvel Rivals crossover, completely free of charge.



Marvel Rivals has announced a Chronoverses collaboration event is coming to Fortnite to promote its launch on December 6, 2024. However, since then Epic Games has revealed that players will also be able to earn the exclusive Rivaled Sailer glider as a free reward and maybe even a skin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the free glider and how you can claim the reward in Fortnite.

How to obtain Rivaled Sailer glider

To be able to get the Rivaled Sailer glider for free, you will need to follow the below simple steps:

Head to the Epic Games Store. Download and install Marvel Rivals for free. Play 10 Marvel Rivals matches from December 6 at 7 PM ET until January 6 at 10:59 PM ET. Log into Fortnite to claim the Rivaled Sailer glider.

The longest part of this will be completing 10 matches, which will need to be Marvel Rivals matches that aren’t custom games.

Ensure you are signed in to your Epic account or have your console account linked to it, and you’ll have access to the Rivaled Sailer glider on all connected platforms.

Epic has stated that the Rivaled Sailer Glider will also be available for purchase in the Fortnite in-game Item Shop at a later date.

How to get Marvel Rivals skin in Fortnite

To get the Marvel Rivals skin in Fortnite, you will need to purchase the Outfit from the Item Shop on December 9, 2024. An exact release time has not yet been announced.







The specific Marvel Rivals character joining Fortnite for the crossover is still unconfirmed. However, there has been speculation that it could be another Doctor Doom collaboration, possibly featuring Doom 2099. Alternatively, some fans believe Galacta, the daughter of Galactus, will be the one introduced.

These predictions have come off the back of a series of posts on Twitter/X, which teased and announced that the skin was coming. Marvel Rivals originally revealed the free glider crossover on Twitter/X, as the main Fortnite and Marvel Games accounts went back and forth in the replies.

“Hey @MarvelRivals and @MarvelGames, we’re thinking a slick new Outfit might be a nice addition with that Glider. Have any thoughts?,” Fortnite first replied.

“We’re thinking someone calculating, menacing, and powerful.@MarvelRivals, have anyone in mind?” Marvel Games responded.

Marvel Rivals confirmed it was going to be for someone who also is known for “causing havoc in multiple realities.”

I like where your heads are at! How does dropping on December 9th in the Item Shop sound to you?” Fortnite ended by saying and fans have been speculating ever since.

Check out our complete list of all the free skins and cosmetics you can get in Fortnite, including how to get the free Juice Wrld skin in Chapter 2 Remix.