How to get Marvel Nick Fury Fortnite Skin

Fortnite is no stranger to a crossover. In fact, it’s become a trademark of Epic’s world-dominating battle royale. Marvel’s Nick Fury is the latest character to get the Fortnite treatment, so here’s how you can get your hands on him.

With the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 nearly upon us, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Fortnite would be easing off on the cosmetics as it gears up for Chapter 3.

Instead, just days away from The End event, Epic Games is doubling down with another addition to the game’s growing roster of Marvel heroes.

This time it’s S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury joining the party. Here’s how to unlock him.

How to get the Marvel Nick Fury skin in Fortnite

If you’re a Marvel fan looking to get hold of the Nick Fury skin, all you have to do is head over to the Fortnite store armed with the right amount of V-bucks.

This cosmetic will set you back 2,000 V-bucks, but it does come bundled with a S.H.I.E.L.D-themed Backbling, Glider, and Pickaxe.

His look is heavily inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character, as played by Samuel L. Jackson, rather than his comic-book origin.

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home just around the corner, it’s no surprise to see Marvel characters back on the storefront once again.

How long will it be in the item shop?

It’s unclear at the moment how long Nick Fury will be in the Fortnite store, but these special skins tend to only be available for a few days to a week at a time.

Epic has been known to put old skins back up for sale at later dates. But with big changes set to hit the game in the coming days, we recommend you act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

That was everything you need to know about how to get Marvel’s Nick Fury. For more on Epic’s battle royale, check out some more of our guides:

