How to get Mariah Carey skin and Emote in Fortnite

Josh Taylor
Mariah Carey Fortnite skins.Dexerto / Epic Games

Winterfest 2024 kicked off on December 21, and the star of this year’s annual festive event is Mariah Carey. The music icon the battle royale with two skins and a whole range of different cosmetics including Back Blings, an Instrument, LEGO skin styles, Jam Track, and Emote.

Here’s how you can get each of the Mariah Carey skins and her Emote in Fortnite.

How to unlock Mariah Carey skin and Emote

To get the Mariah Carey skin and her All I Want For Christmas Is You Emote, you’ll need to purchase them with V-Bucks from the Item Shop, either as part of a bundle or as individual items.

This Winterfest 2024, you can obtain two exclusive skins: the Mariah Carey skin and the Santa Suit Mariah skin.

Check out all the ways to get each skin and Emote below, including the contents of each pack in the shop and their V-Bucks prices:

Mariah Carey bundle

Price: 2,800 V-Bucks

The complete Mariah Carey bundle in Fortnite contains:

  • Mariah Carey skin
  • Mariah Carey LEGO skin style
  • Santa Suit Mariah skin
  • Santa Suit Mariah LEGO skin style
  • Angelic Wings Back Bling
  • Glided Honey Wings Back Bling
  • Mariah’s Mic Microphone
  • All I Want For Christmas Is You Emote

Mariah Carey skin

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Here’s everything included with the skin:

  • Mariah Carey skin
  • Mariah Carey LEGO skin style
  • Angelic Wings Back Bling

Santa Suit Mariah skin

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Here’s all the cosmetics included with the Santa Suit:

  • Santa Suit Mariah skin
  • Santa Suit Mariah LEGO skin style
  • Glided Honey Wings Back Bling

Mariah Carey Emote: All I Want For Christmas Is You

Price: 500 V-Bucks

You can also purchase the Mariah’s Mic microphone instrument and the All I Want For Christmas Is You jam track, each priced at 500 V-Bucks.

We have also provided Fortnite Winterfest 2024 guides for where to find Mariah Carey on the Fortnite map, and everything you need to know about this year’s Lodge all the Winterfest rewards you can get.

