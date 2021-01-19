 How to get Man City Fortnite skin early: FaZe City Cup Kickoff set - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

How to get Man City Fortnite skin early: FaZe City Cup Kickoff set

Published: 19/Jan/2021 15:14

by David Purcell
Man City Fortnite skins
Epic Games / Man City

Share

faze clan Fortnite Chapter 2

A brand new Fortnite Battle Royale tournament is on the horizon for players, the FaZe City Cup, and top performers will have a chance to unlock brand new Manchester City football skins in-game. 

In what’s been described as a continutation of a “groundbreaking” partnership between esports org and former Premier League champions, a new tournament is coming soon to the battle royale game.

The news was announced on January 19, with exciting rewards up for grabs. This will no doubt be a draw for fans of English football, but a more broad audience as well. On top of the Man City offerings, it’s also been confirmed that those who unlock this exclusive skin can rotate it out for a number of other club shirts – from a selection of partners.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know about the event, and how to get your hands on those elusive Man City x FaZe Clan skins.

How to get Fortnite Kickoff skins

Fortnite FaZe City cup
Epic Games
The FaZe City Cup is coming soon in Fortnite.

The selection of football skins will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop from January 23, to purchase. There will also be a new Fancy Footwork emote included in the set, which can be bought or unlocked by playing in the newly announced competition.

Though, if you would like to get them early, you’re going to have to work for it. Just like previous collaborations with Epic Games, such as Samsung in the past, players will have to earn their spot in the top 100 of a competitive Duos event to grab them. That means, of course, that just 50 Duos will be granted early access.

When is the FaZe City Cup in Fortnite?

The FaZe City Cup in Fortnite is set to start up on January 21, and will be a one-off event.

This is the first competitive tournament set up as part of this relationship between Manchester City and FaZe Clan, and it seems as if both parties are really looking forward to seeing how it plays out.

“The FaZe City Cup featuring Fortnite is an important illustration of our groundbreaking partnership with Manchester City,” says FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “Alongside Manchester City, we are thrilled to be a part of a competitive tournament in Fortnite. We look forward to building this tournament and producing more entertaining competitions in the future.”

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing Officer at City Football Group, said: “The FaZe City Cup featuring Fortnite is an exciting first for the club in one of the most popular gaming titles globally and we hope fans worldwide will get involved in the competition and wear their Manchester City outfits in-game with pride.”

Fortnite Kickoff set explained

The set allows players to choose which kit they would like to wear, from a selection of partner clubs. Once unlocked, according to Epic Games, you can choose from the following clubs:

  • Manchester City FC
  • Juventus
  • AC Milan
  • Inter Milan
  • AS Roma
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • Atlanta United
  • Los Angeles FC
  • Santos FC
  • Wolves
  • West Ham United FC
  • Sevilla FC
  • Sporting CP
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • FC Schalke 04
  • VFL Wolfsburg
  • Rangers FC
  • Celtic FC
  • Cerezo Osaka
  • Melbourne City FC
  • Sydney FC
  • Western Sydney Wanderers
  • EC Bahia

Who is competing?

Players are being encouraged to sign up for the competition, and if you’re one of those people, be warned. Some top players will be competing on January 21.

In a press release it was confirmed that both FaZe Mongraal and FaZe Nate Hill will be taking part. Those who have seen these two play the game before will know they’re top builders, and certainly will provide stiff competition.

Fortnite

Fortnite players demand broken “pay to lose” Baby Yoda back bling is fixed

Published: 18/Jan/2021 16:42

by Daniel Megarry
Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Fortnite
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite players have discovered a bug that’s rendering their Baby Yoda aka The Child back bling cosmetic useless, as it stops them from being able to aim properly.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale introduced a major crossover when The Mandalorian made his way onto The Island. As well as a skin, a glider, and Beskar armor, there’s also a Baby Yoda back bling for players to unlock.

Claiming the Baby Yoda back bling is no easy feat, as players need to reach Level 100 of their Battle Pass to be able to carry the adorable Grogu on their back. This means plenty of grinding and weekly challenges to earn that all-important XP.

Now that Fortnite Season 5 has been out for a while, players are slowly starting to unlock the Baby Yoda back bling, but many of them are facing disappointment upon learning that their hard-earned reward is broken.

Fortnite x Predator Crossover
Epic Games / Disney
Fortnite and The Mandalorian have crossed paths in Season 2 Chapter 5.

Fortnite’s Baby Yoda back bling is broken

In a Fortnite subreddit thread which has gained over 10k upvotes, Reddit user SweggyBoi highlighted the issue at hand: When you have Baby Yoda equipped, you can’t see where you’re aiming at all as it blocks more than half of the screen.

The problem seems to occur when the player enters and exits a car, causing Baby Yoda to become static. This is likely because the back bling hovers behind the player, rather than resting directly against their back as capes and backpacks do

You can see the moment where Baby Yoda blocks the player’s screen in Fortnite below. SweggyBoi and a number of other Reddit users have called on Epic to acknowledge and fix the problem.

You can’t see where you’re aiming at all when using The Child pet sometimes, either make him see-through when aiming or move him more to the left, please get this to the frontpage so Epic Games can see this. from FortNiteBR

Of course, an easy fix for this problem would be to simply not use the Baby Yoda back bling. But when most players have spent real money on the Battle Pass and dedicated hours of gameplay to unlocking the cosmetic, their frustration is understandable.

“How the f**k did this pass playtests?” asked one Reddit user, while another added: “The view truly is awful with bulky skins and back blings. This one is super extreme though. Hope we just get some FOV settings finally so we can use more skins without having half the screen blocked.”

Others highlighted a different problem with Fortnite’s Baby Yoda back bling: “Because it sticks so far out from your back, when you’re hiding it either clips through the wall or shows around the corner.”

While the recent customizable superhero skin controversy resulted in players accusing Epic of supporting “pay to win” cosmetics, the Baby Yoda back bling is being jokingly referred to as “pay to lose” as it’s actually hindering players’ performance.

Hopefully, Epic Games will issue some sort of fix for this problem in the near future.