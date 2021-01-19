How to get Man City Fortnite skin early: FaZe City Cup Kickoff set - Dexerto

A brand new Fortnite Battle Royale tournament is on the horizon for players, the FaZe City Cup, and top performers will have a chance to unlock brand new Manchester City football skins in-game.

In what’s been described as a continutation of a “groundbreaking” partnership between esports org and former Premier League champions, a new tournament is coming soon to the battle royale game.

The news was announced on January 19, with exciting rewards up for grabs. This will no doubt be a draw for fans of English football, but a more broad audience as well. On top of the Man City offerings, it’s also been confirmed that those who unlock this exclusive skin can rotate it out for a number of other club shirts – from a selection of partners.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know about the event, and how to get your hands on those elusive Man City x FaZe Clan skins.

How to get Fortnite Kickoff skins

The selection of football skins will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop from January 23, to purchase. There will also be a new Fancy Footwork emote included in the set, which can be bought or unlocked by playing in the newly announced competition.

Though, if you would like to get them early, you’re going to have to work for it. Just like previous collaborations with Epic Games, such as Samsung in the past, players will have to earn their spot in the top 100 of a competitive Duos event to grab them. That means, of course, that just 50 Duos will be granted early access.

When is the FaZe City Cup in Fortnite?

The FaZe City Cup in Fortnite is set to start up on January 21, and will be a one-off event.

This is the first competitive tournament set up as part of this relationship between Manchester City and FaZe Clan, and it seems as if both parties are really looking forward to seeing how it plays out.

“The FaZe City Cup featuring Fortnite is an important illustration of our groundbreaking partnership with Manchester City,” says FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “Alongside Manchester City, we are thrilled to be a part of a competitive tournament in Fortnite. We look forward to building this tournament and producing more entertaining competitions in the future.”

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing Officer at City Football Group, said: “The FaZe City Cup featuring Fortnite is an exciting first for the club in one of the most popular gaming titles globally and we hope fans worldwide will get involved in the competition and wear their Manchester City outfits in-game with pride.”

Fortnite Kickoff set explained

The set allows players to choose which kit they would like to wear, from a selection of partner clubs. Once unlocked, according to Epic Games, you can choose from the following clubs:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolves

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

Who is competing?

Players are being encouraged to sign up for the competition, and if you’re one of those people, be warned. Some top players will be competing on January 21.

In a press release it was confirmed that both FaZe Mongraal and FaZe Nate Hill will be taking part. Those who have seen these two play the game before will know they’re top builders, and certainly will provide stiff competition.