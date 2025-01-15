How to get Kong skin in Fortnite

Godzilla has some competition in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 – Kong is just as massive and sporting a six-pack.

I never imagined I’d be asking Fortnite players if they’re ready to unleash their inner King Kong in a Battle Royale, but here we are. Along with Godzilla (and Mechagodzilla), Kong is making his way to Chapter 6 Season 1 of Fortnite.

With the Godzilla quests disappearing after January 31, you’ll want to make the most of your time to grab this skin.

How to Get the Kong Skin in Fortnite

The Kong skin will be available in the Item Shop during the Kong vs. Godzilla x Fortnite collaboration, starting January 16.

When Will Kong Be in the Item Shop?

The Kong skin enters the Fortnite Item Shop on January 16, 2025. Alongside Kong, you’ll also find his metallic rival, MechaGodzilla, ready to battle for V-Bucks supremacy.

Signs of these Kaiju are already making their mark on the Fortnite map, with the Shining Span bridge being broken in half and huge footprints nearby.

Kong Skin Price

Dataminers have revealed that Kong’s mighty presence will cost you 1,500 V-Bucks. But the chaos doesn’t stop there, as a MechaGodzilla x Kong bundle is also available:

MechaGodzilla Skin : 1,800 V-Bucks (because robots are apparently pricier than giant apes)

: 1,800 V-Bucks (because robots are apparently pricier than giant apes) Kong’s Battle Axe Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Proton Drill Pickaxe : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks B.E.A.S.T. Glove Emote: 400 V-Bucks

400 V-Bucks Roar Power Glove Wrapper: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Cybernetic Scream Wrapper: 500 V-Bucks

But if you’re eyeing several items, the complete bundle is your best deal. For just 2,800 V-Bucks, you get Kong, MechaGodzilla, and all the extras. That’s a kaiju-sized bargain!

That’s everything you need to know about the Kong skin coming to Fortnite. If you want to catch up on all the vaulted and unvaulted weapons or find out how to get all the mythics in the latest update, we’ve got you covered.