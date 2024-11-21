How to get Kit’s Charge Shotgun & Shockwave Launcher in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has not fallen short of bosses you can hunt down for mythic loot. Between Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and now Kit, I’m not quite sure where to stash all these golden weapons.

With update 32.11 came two new POIs and mythic loot. If I dare spoil the fun, Juice WRLD even brought a new unique to Fortnite’s loot table, though it may not be what you think.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to find Kit’s Charge Shotgun and Shockwave Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix.

Kit’s mythic Shotgun and Launcher location











To get Kit’s two mythics, defeat him in the new Catty Corner point of interest in the southeast corner of the map. Here, he’ll be waiting inside the Gas Station, but protected by his goons.

When you defeat him, which shouldn’t be hard as he only has one health bar like all other bosses this season, he drops the Kit’s Charge Shotgun and Kit’s Shockwave Launcher mythics. He also drops a keycard to his vault and a shield potion.

Once he’s down, he’ll also join you as an ally, and you can even emote together to share a hug.

Kit’s Charge Shotgun stats

Aspect Stats Damage 104 Fire Rate 0.85 Magazine Size 5 Reload Time 3.65

This shotgun is ideal for close-quarter combat. You can headshot an oponent and send him to the lobby if you aim to the head.

Kit’s Shockwave Launcher stats

Aspect Stats Damage 0 Fire Rate 1 Magazine Size 6 Reload Time 2.55

This is a great traversal method, but it also helps get rid of enemies if you’re in a sticky situation.

How to open Kit’s Vault







You can find Kit’s Vault in the building to the gas station’s north – if you equip the card, it’ll show you where to go with a blue arrow on the ground.

There’ll be a couple of guards nearby, but as long as you’ve got a Disguise on or have defeated Kit, they won’t attack you. Approach the console next to the vault and open it to get two rare chests and two Henchmen chests.