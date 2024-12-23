How to get Johnny Silverhand and V Cyberpunk 2077 skins in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration brings new cosmetics to the battle royale, including skins based on Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand as well as protagonist, V.

Details for the shop additions were datamined by reputable leakers HYPEX and iFireMonkey, including that they’re expected to arrive in the live game on December 23 & 24 for the US and EU respectively.

Fortnite’s crossover with CD Projekt Red’s RPG follows hot off the heels of a store update on December 22 that added new DC skins in the form of Karuta Harley Quinn and Ninja Knight Batman.

Here’s how to get the Johnny Silverhand and V skins as well as a handful of other suitably-themed cosmetics straight out of Night City.

How to unlock Johnny Silverhand and V

Johnny Silverhand

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Epic Games

The Johnny Silverhand skin includes the below cosmetics:

Johnny’s Travel Backbling

V

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Purchasing the V skin also grants the following cosmetics:

Flathead Backbling

Night City Residents Bundle

Price: 2,800 V-Bucks

All of the following are included in the Night City Residents Bundle:

Johnny Silverhand skin

V skin

Silverhand’s Katana Pickaxe

Mantis Blades Pickaxe

Flathead Backling

Johnny’s Duffelbag Backbling

Night City Lights Wrap

Individual items

Silverhand’s Katana

Price: 800 V-Bucks

Silverhand’s Katana in Fortnite.

Mantis Blades

Price: 800 V-Bucks

Mantis Blades in Fortnite.

A handful of additional store items, including the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech vehicle and Johnny Silverhand’s Guitar, are expected to arrive alongside all of the above, but dataminers have yet to discern the price or availability of either. Check back when the update drops for all the specifics.

Johnny Silverhand marks the second instance of Keanu Reeves’ likeness being used for a Fortnite skin, the first being 2023’s tie-in for the John Wick franchise.

This will be the first inclusion of Cyberpunk 2077’s V, though players have already registered disappointment over the lack of a Male V skin.

For more Fortnite content, check out our guides for where to find Mariah Carey in-game, how to get the Santa Snoop Dogg skin for free and all Winterfest 2024 quests and their rewards.