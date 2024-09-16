How to get Island Adventure Peely skin in Fortnite

One of LEGO Fortnite’s biggest updates to date is bringing along a new Island Adventure Peely skin, but how can you get it for yourself?

Releasing on September 17 in LEGO Fortnite’s patch 31.20, the Lost Isles update will include many exciting features, such as the return of Klombo and a brand-new vehicle build.

On top of that, Island Adventure Peely joins the game as a new skin with a LEGO version, and he looks ready to have fun in the sun. We’ll explain how you can get your hands on this new Peely skin.

How to unlock Island Adventure Peely Fortnite skin

Epic Games

You can unlock the Island Adventure Peely skin by upgrading to the Premium track of the LEGO Tropical Treasures pass. From September 17 to October 11, players can progress the pass to unlock LEGO Fortnite rewards.

While there are 11 sets of rewards for free, there’s an option to upgrade to the Premium track for 11 more rewards. Upon purchasing the Premium track, you’ll automatically unlock the Island Adventure Peely skin, both with a normal and LEGO style.

Players can unlock different tiers of this event pass by earning studs through completing quests and exploring the new Lost Isles region of LEGO Fortnite.

How to upgrade to Premium Tropical Treasures pass

You can easily upgrade to the Premium Tropical Treasures pass by selecting the “Upgrade” option on the right-hand side when looking at the LEGO event pass. The button should be right under the image showcasing the Island Adventure Peely skin.

Once you pay the 1,400 V-Bucks required to get the Premium track, you’ll be able to claim the skin as a reward. This skin will be permanently in your Locker to use as a normal outfit and in a LEGO style.

How many Peely skins are there in Fortnite?

Dexerto/Epic Games

There are currently 16 Peely skins in Fortnite, which we’ve listed below:

Peely: Chapter 1 Season 8

P-1000: Season X

Peely Bone: Chapter 2 Season 1

Agent Peely: Chapter 2 Season 2

Unpeely: Chapter 2 Season 3

Cobb: Chapter 2 Season 4

Potassius Peels: Chapter 2 Season 6

P33LY: Chapter 2 Season 8

Toon Peely: Chapter 3 Season 1

Polar Peely: Chapter 3 Season 1

KAWSPEELY: Chapter 3 Season 3

Lil Split: Chapter 4 Season OG

Adventure Peely: Chapter 5 Season 1

Peelosopher Bananocrates: Chapter 5 Season 2

Peelverine: Chapter 5 Season 4

Island Adventure Peely: Chapter 5 Season 4

Other than the Tropical Treasures pass and its featured Peely skin, fans can look forward to the rumored Fortnitemares 2024 event coming up for Halloween.