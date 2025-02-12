Fortnite is reportedly getting a new customizable Iron Man skin soon and here are all the details you need to know about it.

Marvel is one of the most popular collab brands in Fortnite. Even from the game’s early days, the Battle Royale was quick to shower players with a plethora of different skins from the beloved cultural juggernaut.

When it comes to Marvel cosmetics, it’s hard to leave Iron Man out of the picture as he’s one of the most familiar faces in the game. He was first introduced in Chapter 2, Season 4 as a Battle Pass reward, with some other skins featuring different styles getting introduced afterward in later seasons.

Of late, a new ‘customizable’ Iron Man skin has been leaked, and now, more details about it have emerged. We’ve compiled everything we know about it so far, including its release date, price, and the styles included with it.

When will the new Iron Man skin be released?

According to well-known leaker HYPEX, the Iron Man skin is set to arrive in the game on February 13, 2025. Given the date, fans can also expect to see some Valentine’s skins returning during this time.

Unlike the previous Iron Man skins, this new one will offer more customization options, including four different styles and colors.

What’s more, according to the information shared by leaker ShiinaBR, this skin will be “fully interchangeable,” meaning that players will be able to mix and match the available variants and colors.

How to get the customizable Iron Man skin in Fortnite

Players will be able to get the Iron Man skin by purchasing it in the Item Shop individually for 2,000 V-Bucks. However, those looking for additional cosmetics can opt for the full bundle priced at 2,500 V-Bucks.

Though that’s on the more expensive side, the full bundle will include a Back Bling and Pickaxe. Below are the leaked price details for individual pieces of the new Iron Man cosmetic as well as the bundle:

Iron Man Skin: 2,000 V-Bucks

Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks

Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

Full Bundle: 2,500 V-Bucks

So, that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Iron Man skin. Remember that all this information is based on leaks at the time of writing, so do take them with a grain of salt. We’ll keep you updated once the official details are out.

