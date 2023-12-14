How to get Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite has only been out for a week and the devs are already making significant changes to the game. This includes the most recent patch, which added a new method of gathering Heavy Wool.

Unlike its rival, Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite goes above and beyond to get players to discover new things. This includes the game’s multiple biomes that can only be traversed as the player progresses in strength.

Materials can be obtained by cutting down trees, mining ores, and petting animals. Each results in a different product, which can be turned into furniture, tools, and more.

Wool plays a big part in surviving in LEGO Minecraft, and Heavy Wool is even more valuable.

Where to find Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Heavy Wool can be found within the Frostlands biome by opening chests or petting rams. Rams, unlike sheep, can only be found in and around the Frostlands. They have tan-colored wool and black curly horns on their heads.

Rams are not aggressive and can be petted upon approach. After petting these creatures, Heavy Wool will drop on the ground next to it. But there are other ways to obtain Heavy Wool.

When searching chests from broken structures in the Frostlands, the player has a chance to find Heavy Wool in a chest. Chest loot on the surface typically had items related to its biome within it. So, since the Rams live in the Frostlands, their Heavy Wool can also be found in chests.

What is Heavy Wool used for in LEGO Fortnite

Eight items can be crafted using Heavy Wool. It can be spun into Heavy Wool Thread through a spinning wheel and used to make charms for the player. Here are the following charms and their recipes.

Charm of Resilience (Epic)

Cool-Headed Charm (Rare)

Good Luck Charm (Rare)

Health Charm (Epic)

Harty Totem (Rare)

Inner Fire Charm (Epic)

Regeneration Charm (Epic)

So there you have it – everything you need to know how to find and use Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite.

